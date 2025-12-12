2025 a ‘landmark year’ for Wales Japan relations

Ella Groves

The Japanese Ambassador joined the First Minister at Conwy Castle to mark the end of the Year of Wales and Japan by singing the Welsh national anthem.

It is not, however, the first time the Japanese Ambassador has sung the anthem, with his rendition of Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau going viral on social media at the beginning of the year.

2025 was marked the year of Wales and Japan in the spirit of deepening the cultural and economic bonds between the two nations.

Since the “twinning” of UNESCO World Heritage Sites, Conwy Castle and Hemeji Castle, in 2019 the relationship between Wales and Japan has flourished.

The Year of Wales and Japan has resulted in new export and investment opportunities for Welsh businesses.

The Wales Investment Summit saw the attendance of 11 Japanese companies across sectors such as energy, advanced manufacturing, and MedTech.

23 Welsh businesses also attended trade missions led by the Welsh Government to Japan in 2025.

The year also showcased Welsh culture to thousands of people across Japan.

St David’s Day celebrations took place at Himeji Castle and attracted more than 4000 visitors, with the Wales Day at Expo Osaka mirroring this success drawing in 3500 visitors.

Twenty-one cultural projects have also been commissioned this year to develop new artistic links between Wales and Japan. The projects have received £290,000 from Wales Arts International and the British Council.

The Year of Wales and Japan will close with a free exhibition celebrating the cultural links of the two nations held at the Japanese Embassy in London until 16 January 2026.

The exhibition will include the works of illustrator Jonathan Edwards, who reimagines traditional Japanese Eki stamps with a Welsh twist and textile designer Llio James, whose contemporary weaving celebrates Wales’ craft revival as well as many more.

On the Year, the First Minister said: “This has been an extraordinary year for Wales and Japan. The connections we’ve forged through culture, business and education are deeply meaningful and will endure for generations to come.

“The year has given us some memorable moments, not least Ambassador Suzuki’s wonderful rendition of Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau, as well as a strong representation from Japanese companies at last week’s Wales Investment Summit.

“I’ve been touched by the warmth and enthusiasm shown by the people of Japan towards Wales and I look forward to our friendship going from strength to strength in future years.”

Japanese Ambassador to Wales, Horoshi Suzuki added: “Wales and Japan 2025’ has been a phenomenal success. I wish to express my great tribute to First Minister Eluned Morgan for her leadership in bringing this forward.

“I can vividly recall her fantastic rendition of Kimigayo at the inaugural event. So many events followed both in Wales and Japan, forging stronger economic ties and delivering concrete results.

“‘Wales and Japan 2025’ has deepened cultural links and brought Welsh and Japanese people so much closer. I have high hopes that our friendship will continue to grow and flourish for many years to come.”