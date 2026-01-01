2026 could mark ‘year of hope and new leadership’ for Wales – Rhun ap Iorwerth

Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth has said the year ahead could mark a turning point for Wales in his New Year’s message, arguing that the 2026 Senedd election offers voters a chance for “hope and new leadership” after nearly three decades of Labour government.

Speaking as the country looks towards the Senedd election in May, Mr ap Iorwerth said people across Wales are increasingly frustrated by long NHS waiting lists, rising living costs and what he described as Wales being treated as an “afterthought” by Westminster.

Polls suggest Plaid Cymru is currently leading in Wales ahead of Reform UK, with Labour facing the prospect of losing power in the Senedd for the first time since devolution in 1999.

Mr ap Iorwerth said voters faced a clear choice between two futures, describing the contest as a “two-horse race” between Plaid Cymru and Reform UK.

“A new year is a chance to look ahead with hope and optimism,” he said. “And this year there is real reason to be hopeful, because 2026 can be the year everything changes for the better for Wales.”

He added: “We all know things are not as good as they should be. It’s hard to see a doctor, bills are rising, and Wales is still treated as an afterthought by Westminster. Across our country, people are ready for something new.”

The Plaid Cymru leader said his party offered leadership that would “stand up for Wales” and bring communities together, in contrast to what he described as divisive politics elsewhere.

Plaid Cymru’s priorities include reducing NHS waiting times, easing pressure on families through an expanded childcare offer, supporting Welsh businesses and local jobs, and building what the party describes as a “fairer, more confident Wales”.

“A Plaid Cymru government would focus on improving everyday life,” Mr ap Iorwerth said. “That means getting the NHS back on track, backing families, supporting Welsh businesses and creating a Wales that works for everyone.”

He said the coming months would be critical as parties make their case to voters. “This new year can be the start of something better for Wales – a bold, exciting chapter in our nation’s history,” he said. “I look forward to speaking with people across Wales, having thousands of conversations, and working hard to earn their trust.”

Party leaders

The comments come as other party leaders also set out their stall ahead of the election in their New Year’s messages.

First Minister Eluned Morgan has spoken of continuing to build a “fairer and greener Wales”.

In her message released on New Years Eve, she said:” This new year brings opportunities and hope.

“We will continue to work for a fairer Wales that people can feel in their communities and everyday life. A greener and more prosperous Wales, where people can thrive to reach their full potential, with more opportunities for better paid, long lasting jobs, where communities are supported and no-one is left behind.

“We will continue to drive down NHS waiting lists, build more homes and improve train and bus services across Wales.

“Looking further afield, I really hope this year will bring an end to the terrible conflicts and violence which have shocked us all in recent years.

I hope we can also stand up against those who are determined to sow division in our communities. Wales has always been a nation where we work together and build solidarity, whatever our background.

“2026 is a new start for all of us, and there’s much to be hopeful about. We can achieve so much more when we work together.”

‘Radical change’

In his message, Welsh Conservative leader Darren Millar has said Wales needs “radical change” after 27 years of Labour-led government.

He said: “The New Year presents an opportunity for change.

“With Senedd elections just around the corner in May, Wales is crying out for new leadership to give our country hope for the future. And the Welsh Conservatives offer just that.

“Over the past 12 months we have set out an ambitious and credible plan to fix Wales. A plan to cut taxes, scrap Stamp Duty, cut waste, invest in our public services, and get Wales working.

“Labour, with the support of Plaid Cymru and the Lib Dems, has been failing Wales for more than quarter of a century. Their time is up. And Reform doesn’t have a clue how to solve the problems Wales faces.

“Wales does not need more of the same with Plaid or the Lib Dems, we need a radical new approach that understands what’s needed to make Wales the prosperous land of opportunity, it should always have been.

“With a thriving economy, and an education system and NHS that works, and where farmers, families, and businesses thrive.”