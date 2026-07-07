206-year-old pub seeks permission for solar panels

Alec Doyle, Local Democracy Reporter

A 206-year-old north Wales pub is seeking permission to install 40 solar panels on its roof to reduce its energy costs and environmental impact.

The Boat Inn in Erbistock is a Grade II-listed building that has been an inn since at least 1820. It was once the site of a hand-operated chain ferry linking the pub with Overton and in the 1880s straddled the then boundary between Denbighshire and Flintshire.

The freehold of the pub is also believed to still hold salmon-fishing rights on the Dee.

Now, through agent MTP Town Planning, its owners are seeking to install 40 solar panels on the rear roof and the grass bank behind the pub.

In its application the Boat Inn states the plan is due to its high energy consumption and commitment to renewable energy generation.

A Heritage Access Statement included with the application acknowledges the site’s historical significance, but suggests the panels would not be overly visible within the conservation area.

“The significance of the Boat Inn is high, as is the Church of St Hilary and the Erbistock Conservation Area,” said the statement.

“The panel array will be bordered by old oak railway sleepers with planting in front of rosemary and sage to mitigate the impact. It will not affect the foreground view that draws the eye to the Boat Inn.

“On balance it is considered to preserve the conservation area’s character and appearance.”

Wrexham County Borough Council is expected to make a decision on the application by Tuesday, August 25.