£20m boost for schools and colleges announced by Welsh Government

An additional £20 million of funding has been allocated to support essential capital repairs and maintenance across schools and colleges in Wales this year.

The funding, which is part of the Sustainable Communities for Learning Programme, will support large scale maintenance works such as replacement of roofs, window systems, heating and ventilation systems, and electrical works.

The Sustainable Communities for Learning Programme has rebuilt or refurbished 20% of the school estate over the last decade, and the funding for capital maintenance during 2025-26 now totals £50 million.

The Welsh Government’s total 2025-26 investment allocation through the Sustainable Communities for Learning Programme is now £391 million – the highest annual investment since commencing in 2014.

The programme also assists Wales’ climate goals as all maintenance works funded through this allocation must help reduce energy use and carbon emissions.

The funding aids improvements such as better insulation, efficient heating and energy-efficient windows creating more sustainable learning environments that are cheaper to run and better for the environment.

The Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle said: “Maintaining our schools and colleges in good condition is essential for providing the best learning environments for our young people. Since 2018, we have invested £314 million in maintenance for schools and colleges across Wales.

“This additional £20 million will help local authorities and colleges address maintenance needs and demonstrates our continued commitment to ensuring our education estate is fit for purpose whilst driving forward targets for a net zero carbon Education Estate in Wales.”