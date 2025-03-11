£20m funding confirmed for Welsh council

Anthony Lewis – Local democracy reporter

A Welsh council is set to receive £20 million from the UK Government for things like revitalising high streets and local parks.

Merthyr Tydfil is one of 75 areas in the UK to receive the money though the £1.5 billion Plan for Neighbourhoods fund, following a recent announcement from central government.

How the money is spent will be up will be a decision for communities themselves with local neighbourhood boards to be set up.

The money could go on things like revitalising high streets and local parks or supporting the creation of new youth clubs, arts venues or co-operatives.

Funding

Merthyr Tydfil is one of five Welsh towns which will get funding from the scheme with the others being Barry, Cwmbran, Rhyl and Wrexham.

In response to the announcement, Councillor Brent Carter, leader of Merthyr Tydfil Council said: “I am delighted with this eagerly awaited news from the UK Government.

“This is a hugely exciting time for the residents of Merthyr Tydfil, not only because this investment will enrich our communities, but because our residents will play a key part in how it is spent.

“The Plan for Neighbourhoods will give our local residents an avenue to shape their own future, and I can’t wait to see the changes that will follow, and the difference that will be made for generations to come.

“We look forward to bringing people together, working collaboratively and making Merthyr Tydfil a place to be proud of.”

Investment

Alex Norris MP, minister for local growth and building safety, said: “Through the Plan for Neighbourhoods, 75 communities will receive up to an additional £20 million each in investment.

“This money could go towards anything from revitalising high streets and local parks to supporting the creation of new youth clubs, arts venues or co-operatives.

“But most importantly, the choice of how that money is spent is up to communities themselves, who will decide through new neighbourhood boards.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

