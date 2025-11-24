£20m regeneration funds for seaside town rubberstamped by council

Senior councillors have endorsed a 10-year draft plan and regeneration scheme, which will invest £20 million in a seaside town from 2026.

The plan includes an initial four-year draft plan for investment into the Rhyl’s regeneration, which will include spending money on high streets, heritage, housing, work, productivity and skills, and health and wellbeing.

The funds will also support transport, safety and security, education, and opportunity.

The plans will be submitted for the UK Government’s Pride in Place Programme, which provides funds for disadvantaged communities.

Whilst the UK Government requires the programme decisions to be taken by an independent board, the funding will be received by Denbighshire County Council, with a sign-off coming from council officers.

At November’s cabinet meeting at Ruthin’s County Hall HQ, councillors were asked to endorse the draft, prior to the papers being submitted to UK Government.The plans were unanimously backed by cabinet members.

Speaking at the meeting, Tony Ward, corporate director for the economy and environment at the council, said: “This Pride and Place programme of funding will provide Rhyl with £20m over the next 10 years.

“The £20m is technically being awarded to the council, but the investment is to be directed by an independent community-led board, the Our Rhyl board.”

He added that the board had several representatives, including local businesses, North Wales Police, and the town council, as well as the community and third sector.

He added: “So it is the Our Rhyl board who will make the decisions about how it would like to see the £20m invested, based on the priorities of the people of Rhyl.”

Leverage

Mr Ward also said the £20m would be used to leverage more funds for the town.

He added that engagement would continue with the community to ensure it remained a community-led programme.

Whilst the vision report acknowledges £20m won’t be enough to transform the town alone, it suggests the funding will be used as a “catalyst” for change.

The plan states: “As representatives of the Neighbourhood Board, we recognise that £20m over 10 years is not, on its own, enough to deliver all the change Rhyl needs.

“But this plan is more than a single funding stream. It is about using that investment as a catalyst, leveraging further support from public, private, and community partners to maximise every pound and unlock new opportunities. By targeting resources carefully, we can deliver visible improvements while laying the foundations for longer-term growth and investment.”