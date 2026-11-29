Nation.Cymru staff

The main construction work on a £20m upgrade to a sewage works that discharged untreated wastewater into the Teifi estuary on more than 1,100 days has been completed.

Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water says the project at Cardigan Wastewater Treatment Works is on course to finish ahead of schedule in February 2027. The company says the upgrade will improve water quality and reduce spills during heavy rain.

The scale of the problem emerged in October 2023, when analysis by Professor Peter Hammond of campaign group Windrush Against Sewage Pollution found that the Cardigan plant had discharged untreated sewage on 1,146 days between the start of 2018 and the end of May 2023. Natural Resources Wales said at the time that it was investigating the severity and frequency of permit breaches at the site.

Welsh Water says seawater gets into the system from the tidal Afon Teifi, particularly during spring high tides. It interferes with treatment and can leave the works unable to handle all the wastewater coming in. Earlier attempts to remove the seawater had limited success. Welsh Water tested two pilot plants at Cardigan before choosing a treatment process better able to cope with salt water.

Work began in spring 2025 after Ceredigion planners approved the scheme. It includes two new 15-metre-wide settlement tanks and the conversion of existing tanks to help manage incoming flows and treat wastewater. Welsh Water originally expected to complete the work in spring 2027.

Steve Wilson, Welsh Water’s managing director of wastewater services, said in January that the investment would give the site more capacity and help tackle the influx of salt water. He said: “This in turn will ensure that we treat wastewater efficiently and reduce the number of spills from this site into the estuary.”

Welsh Water also launched a £20,000 community fund alongside the works, offering grants of up to £5,000 to groups in the area served by the plant, including Cardigan, St Dogmaels, Penparc and Gwbert. The company confirmed the construction milestone in its interim results this week, reporting £294m of investment in water and wastewater services in the six months to the end of September.