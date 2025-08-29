20mph limit revoked as part of ‘technicality’ in Welsh county

Twm Owen Local Democracy Reporter

A 20 mile per hour zone in a county where changing back to the higher speed limit was ruled out will be revoked, although drivers will still have to abide by the 20mph limit.

Monmouthshire County Council said earlier this year it wouldn’t change any roads back to the 30mph limit following a review of the lower limit ordered by the Welsh Government.

It has now however published a traffic order to revoke the 20mph limit on part of the A466 Wye Valley Link road at Llandogo.

But drivers will still have to abide by the lower limit as the order to overturn the 20mph restriction is only being introduced due to a technicality as it considered “redundant” due to the Wales wide lower speed limit in residential areas.

Gwent Police had highlighted the traffic order which made the A466 in the village, north of Tintern Abbey, subject to a 20mph was no longer required as it was on a restricted road, with street lights no more than 200 yards apart.

As such that part of the road is covered by the 20mph limit which became the default speed limit for restricted roads in Wales from September 2023. A record breaking number of signatures were collected on a petition objecting to the speed limit, with the Welsh Government ultimately refining its guidance and instructing councils to review which roads were subject to it.

Technicality

A decision notice published by Monmouthshire council, which will revoke the order without the need for a public inquiry, stated: “The issue revolves around the existence of a specific 20mph Traffic Regulation Order for an area that is already classified as a restricted road with compliant street lighting.

“By virtue of national regulations, such a road is automatically subject to a 20mph limit. The presence of a redundant, separate order creates unnecessary legal complexity and potential difficulties for enforcement.”

The report makes clear drivers will still have to abide by the 20mph limit: “This is a legal administrative exercise only and will result in no material change to the 20mph speed limit on the ground.”

The order is one of a number made by the council which has also made five new 20mph orders.

Those are at the residential area surrounding the B4233/B4347 junction in Rockfield, Monmouth and an extension of the lower limit along Crick Road, Portskewett.

The other orders relate to the A466 at Tintern with an order to ensure the 20mph limit is enforced throughout the village and an order that includes a section of Common Road in Mitchell Troy, near Monmouth, within the existing 20mph limit.

