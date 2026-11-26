Nation.Cymru staff

A new NHS facility will prepare cancer treatments and other injectable medicines for nine hospitals and cancer centres in south-east Wales under a £21.7m investment.

Health and Care Minister Mabon ap Gwynfor will announce the funding on Thursday during a visit to Imperial Park in Newport. The medicines hub will share the site with a new radiopharmacy and is expected to open in 2028–29.

The Welsh Government said existing hospital facilities were struggling to keep pace with rising demand, particularly for cancer treatments. The hub will bring work now carried out at several hospitals into one facility, preparing sterile medicines including cancer treatments, medicines for clinical trials and intravenous nutrition for patients who cannot eat.

It is the first of three regional hubs planned under an NHS Wales programme to share medicines manufacturing across the country. The Newport site will initially serve south-east Wales before taking on a national role. Further facilities are planned for south-west and north Wales.

Mr ap Gwynfor said: “This investment will help make sure patients across the whole of Wales can get the treatment they need without delay.”

The Newport hub is expected to create between 30 and 40 additional specialist jobs. The programme is working with schools and colleges to encourage young people into the field, with plans to help staff progress from entry-level jobs into specialist roles.

Neil Frow, managing director of NHS Wales Shared Services Partnership, which is delivering the programme, said: “It will enable more vital treatments to be prepared closer to the patients and clinical teams who depend on them.”

The Welsh Government expects the hub to cost about £1.5m a year less to run than the current arrangements, with annual savings expected to reach £4.5m by 2032–33. It said the facility would also reduce reliance on commercial suppliers outside Wales and free up space in hospitals for other uses.

The £21.7m will be provided over the 2026–27 and 2027–28 financial years.