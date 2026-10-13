£21m housing plans for town centre site near decision

Nicholas Thomas, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans for dozens of new homes on the site of a former indoor market are nearing a final decision as part of a £21 million redevelopment.

A mixture of open-market and social housing flats is proposed for Pentrebane Street in Caerphilly town centre, where the market and neighbouring buildings were demolished last year.

The project forms part of the wider Caerphilly Town 2035 regeneration masterplan, which also includes the Ffos Caerffili market, proposals for a new railway and bus station, and ambitions for a hotel overlooking the castle.

Members of Caerphilly County Borough Council’s planning committee are expected to decide on the Pentrebane Street homes this week, subject to affordable housing guarantees.

Up to 72 new flats have been proposed over four upper floors, providing a mixture of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes for social rent and the open market.

The proposed new building would also include six retail units and a co-working space, as well as bin and bike storage and some outdoor space for future occupiers.

In a committee report, officers talked up the benefits of the project, which they said would “help to make the town busy”, while the ground-floor retail uses would not “dilute the [town] centre’s commercial character”.

The development could also have “the potential to act as a significant catalyst for further redevelopment of this part of Caerphilly”, they added.

The council received two representations during a public consultation period on the proposals, which flagged concerns the new homes could “exacerbate” existing parking problems for the area’s current residents.

But officers noted the new homes would be 130 metres from the town’s bus and railway stations – which are also in line for redevelopment after a separate planning application, itself part of the town’s masterplan, was approved in 2024.

The Pentrebane Street flats are considered to be a “car-free” development, without designated parking.

‘Extremely sustainable’

In their report, planning officers highlighted the site’s “extremely sustainable” town centre location within walking distance of the transport interchange.

As part of the proposed planning permission, officers have suggested the developer, Linc Cymru, contributes £5,000 towards a Traffic Regulation Order that would prevent the flats’ future occupiers from obtaining parking permits.

The officers have also recommended that if the committee backs the development, a decision is deferred until the developer and the council agree a Section 106 deal guaranteeing 40% of the homes will be classed as affordable.

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