221 MPs call for Britain to recognise Palestinian state amid starvation in Gaza

Some 221 MPs from across different political parties have joined forces to call on the Government to recognise a Palestinian state.

The MPs urge the Government to take the step ahead of a United Nations conference in New York next week, following France’s announcement it would recognise Palestine at the gathering.

Their letter, co-ordinated by Sarah Champion – Labour chairwoman of the International Development Select Committee, said: “We are expectant that the outcome of the conference will be the UK Government outlining when and how it will act on its long-standing commitment on a two-state solution; as well as how it will work with international partners to make this a reality.”

Parliamentarians from Labour, the Conservatives, Lib Dems, SNP, Greens, Plaid Cymru, SDLP and independents were among those who signed the letter.

Senior signatories include Labour select committee chairs Liam Byrne and Ruth Cadbury, the Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey, as well as Tory former minister Kit Malthouse.

Ministers have faced growing calls to recognise a Palestinian state immediately amid mounting global anger over the starving population in Gaza.

‘Pathway’

Sir Keir Starmer said on Friday evening that such a move needed to be part of the “pathway” to peace in the Middle East.

“That pathway will set out the concrete steps needed to turn the ceasefire so desperately needed, into a lasting peace,” the Prime Minister said.

He added: “Recognition of a Palestinian state has to be one of those steps. I am unequivocal about that. But it must be part of a wider plan which ultimately results in a two-state solution and lasting security for Palestinians and Israelis.

In a statement released on Friday alongside the leaders of France and Germany, the Prime Minister urged “all parties to bring an end to the conflict by reaching an immediate ceasefire”.

Sir Keir, French president Emmanuel Macron and German chancellor Friedrich Merz also called for Israel to stop restricting the flow of aid into Gaza.

