£250,000 bus priority scheme approved for congested south Wales town

Twm Owen, Local Democracy Reporter

A £250,000 scheme will see traffic lights giving priority to buses installed on a road between two towns where traffic is regularly reduced to a slow-moving crawl.

Last year concerns were raised the six mile journey between Pontypool and Blaenavon along the A4043 can take up to an hour at peak periods.

Torfaen Borough Council has now agreed to use part of its £6.5 million funding, from the UK Government to boost the local economy, on bus priority traffic signals.

Simon Hall, the council’s interim head of economy, told the council’s Labour cabinet the £250,000 scheme is intended to improve journeys in both directions leading to quicker trips and more reliable services.

He said: “The project accelerates bus travel through the town and through the region using technology which turns the lights green when buses approach the actual traffic light.”

The plan was welcomed by Councillor Sue Morgan who also asked if the system could be extended further south in future, though she did say she was concerned at a potentially negative reaction from other drivers.

The Cwmbran Pontnewydd member said: “I think it’s fabulous I love we’ve got the ability to prioritise buses. Is it likely to cause driver frustration and how do we pre-empt that when drivers perceive traffic lights changing in a way they’re not accustomed to? That can cause a bit of kickback.

“Are we looking at a potential future bid to extend that scheme down to the south of the borough?”

Mr Hall said he thought there is “always driver frustration” where there are traffic lights but it isn’t intended other drivers would notice the priority but would check if publicising how the lights work is included in the project planning.

Expanding the use of the priority signals could be considered in the next tranche of funding under the local growth fund and future funding bids could consider other “transport challenges” said Mr Hall.

The project is one of 10 agreed by the cabinet totalling £3.5m with further schemes being developed for the second funding tranche, to be agreed later this year, of £3m.

The other projects include £50,000 for initial works to prepare for the restoration of the 211-year-old Pwll Du tunnel which used to connect the Blaenavon Ironworks with a quarry and is described as “the longest horse powered tramway in the UK”. It is considered a key component of the area’s outstanding universal heritage value.

A plan to develop cycling trails at Tirpentwys, Pontypool is allocated £145,000 with Mr Hall said the intention is to create a visitor centre with toilets and showers.

Council leader Anthony Hunt said it was a “great example” of the council’s Deal project that aims to support community led initiatives.

“Wheel sports can help our visitor economy and provide positive outdoor provision for local young people and the not so young.

“For me it’s a great example of The Deal in action as it’s not provision we would look to make ourselves,” said Cllr Hunt.

The other projects include training schemes and employment support.

Cllr Jo Gauden, who is responsible for the economy, said a Blaenavon Engineering Hub which was included when schemes were first discussed in February is still planned to go ahead despite not being included in the first round of funding. She said it could be included in a 2027 funding stream.

Cllr Gauden said: “While the project is absolutely still progressing to meet a local skills gap, and inspire local future engineers, we will not be able to deliver against the funding deadline this year.”

The cabinet approved funding for the schemes which is subject to the council signing an agreement with Rhondda Cynon Taf council that oversees the local growth fund in Wales.

Mr Hill said the delay is a “risk” to the project but said talks are ongoing between the two councils and the Welsh Government.

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