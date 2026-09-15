£250,000 grants available for peatland restoration projects across Wales

Grants of up to £250,000 are being offered to landowners and organisations for projects aimed at restoring damaged peatlands across Wales.

Natural Resources Wales announced that the round of £10k – £250K funding through the Peatland Restoration Grant programme is open to both private landowners and public/voluntary organisations.

The grant is funded by Welsh Government and allocated through the National Peatland Action Programme (NPAP), which is managed by NRW.

Despite covering only 4% of Wales, peatlands hold 30% of the country’s land-based carbon, but 90% are said to be damaged and in need of restoration.

The Peatland Restoration Grant can be used to fund both the development and delivery of projects aimed at restoring them.

Mannon Lewis, NRW’s Strategic Projects lead for NPAP, said: “Healthy peatlands are national assets when bog species thrive, in particular the peat-forming sphagnum mosses.

“The mosses can hold 20 times their mass in water so keep landscapes wet and spongy, providing flood and fire-spread mitigation.

“Peatlands are an important nature-based solution to tackle both the climate and nature emergencies which is why we’re so glad to be able to offer this 100%-funded restoration grant.”

More information about the grants is available here, and applicants can register and ask further questions in the webinars on 6 October. The application deadline is 30 November 2026.

The National Peatland Action Programme’s 2025-2030 plan aims to triple the amount of restoration work carried out by 2030/31 through the Wales Peatland Action partnership.

It also offers other funding routes for peatland restoration projects, and enquiries can be made to [email protected].

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