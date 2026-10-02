26-bedroom HMO office conversion approved despite opposition

Kieran Molloy, Local Democracy Reporter

A disused office building on one of Cardiff’s busiest streets has been given the go-ahead to become a huge HMO despite objections.

Reprise Property Ltd has been given permission to turn a vacant university office into four separate houses in multiple occupation (HMO), totalling 26 bedrooms in total.

The North Road plans attracted criticism from neighbours and local councillors, including the leader of Cardiff council.

An objection sent to council officers, signed by Cllr Norma Mackie, Cllr Sarah Merry, and Cllr Chris Weaver, the council’s deputy leader and leader respectively, reads: “The plans look very similar to a conversion to other properties very near this building on North Road that are a cause for numerous complaints, especially on waste issues, that have made a very negative impact on the area.

“This impacts on the offices on the street and to people travelling in and out of Cardiff.”

The Cathays ward councillors also have concerns about the amount of bins available and whether people would take them out properly, like some other HMOs nearby.

The letter reads: “This road is the gateway to Cardiff and the similar property looks disgraceful as visitors and residents pass it with the wooden waste containers etc overflowing at the front of the property.”

According to the planning officer’s report, which recommended approval, the amount of bins is policy compliant and “any behavioural issues arising from the placement / management regime of refuse storage containers by residents are not matters that can be controlled within the scope of planning”.

The property, 8-10 North Road, sits within the Cathays conservation area, an area that has a legal designation to be protected and preserved.

Jeff Murray of CFW Architects, which neighbours the development, wrote that the amenity space at the front of the property “clearly impacts the front/street scene” which is important for a conservation area.

He continued: “The provision of amenity space to the front elevation would provide a disjointed aesthetic and an inevitable decay of standards on the street scene.”

The officer’s report reads: “All new enclosures would be appropriately set back from the front elevation of the building as detailed in the analysis, therefore it is considered that their provision would not adversely affect the character of the street scene or conservation area.”

Hostel

Local resident Alison Twiney also objected to the application, writing: “At 26 bedrooms this proposal is more like an apartment hotel or hostel.”

It continues: “This proposal is within the Cathays conservation area and should be considered in a wider context.

“Conversion of office space to 24 hours/365 days a year accommodation is a very different use of the buildings and the impact on local residents of noise, rubbish pollution and overlooking people’s homes.”

The planning report states these issues are in line with planning policy.

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