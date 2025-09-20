26 flood alerts issued as storms hit Wales

National Resources Wales has issued 26 flood alerts as forecasters warned wind gusts could reach up to 75mph over the coming days.

Heavy rain, strong winds and cooler temperatures are expected across the country on Saturday and Sunday, the Met Office said, after a milder day on Friday.

The weather service has warned of potential flooding and disruption to transport across the UK, and particularly in north Wales and northern England, which are covered by a yellow rain warning until 3am on Sunday.

Gusts of 75mph are possible around the coasts, leading to a small chance of injuries from flying debris and a slight chance of power cuts, the Met Office said.

A yellow wind warning is in place for Wales, the Midlands, and the north of England until 4am on Sunday.

Rain

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Matthew Lehnert, said: “Through this period, 20-30mm of rain is expected to fall widely across Wales and northern England, with some locations perhaps seeing 60-80 mm.

“Where these higher rainfall amounts fall remains uncertain and it is possible that this warning may be updated if confidence increases, particularly if the heaviest rain falls in urban areas.

“There is also a chance that a short spell of strong, gusty winds could develop as the area of low pressure moves east. Winds will initially strengthen across some western and south-western areas, before migrating north-eastwards, clearing into the North Sea during the early hours of Sunday morning.

“Whilst not everywhere in the warning area is expected to experience very strong winds, some inland locations may see gusts of 50-60mph whilst gusts of 65-75mph are possible around some coasts.

“The strongest winds are likely to be along the Bristol Channel and the west Wales coast this afternoon and early evening, then along the North Sea coast of east and northeast England overnight into early Sunday morning.”