26 roads in county set for return to 30mph

Anthony Lewis, Local Democracy Reporter

Twenty-six roads in a Welsh county could have their speed limit turned back from 20mph to 30mph.

A report to Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT) County Borough Council’s climate change, frontline services and prospertiy committee on Thursday, July 17, lists the roads the council is considering reverting to 30mph.

The 26 roads listed include:

A4059 in Penderyn north of the school

A4059 in Penderyn south of the school

Hirwaun Industrial Estate

Swansea Road/Merthyr Road in Hirwaun

Llanwonno Road in Mountain Ash

Abercynon Link Road (B4275)

Berw Road in Pontypridd (B4273)

Sardis Road in Pontypridd

Coedcae Lane in Pontyclun

Ynyshir Road (Wattstown roundabout)

Penrhys Road in Tylorstown (B4512)

Hirwaun Road in Trewaun (A4059)

Station Road in Church Village

Brynteg Lane in Beddau

Cardiff Road to Main Road at Cross Inn

Llwyncelyn Road in Porth (B4278)

Upper Boat roundabout (A4054)

A4054 Cardiff Road (northern extent) in Rhydyfelin

A473 Nant Celyn roundabout, Church Village bypass

B4595 Talbot Road, Llantrisant

A4058 Ystrad Road, Pentre

B4276 Hariot Street, Llwydcoed Road, Llwydcoed (southern extent)

Cwmynysminton Road, Llwydcoed

A4233 East Road (in part)

Upper Boat to Midway Retail Park and Gelli Hirion Industrial Estate

Gwaunmiskin Road (southern extent).

Legislation

In 2022, the Welsh Government passed legislation which meant that the national speed limit on most restricted roads would be reduced from 30mph to 20mph, from September, 2023.

Following widespread public debate and a petition submitted to the Welsh Government at the end of 2023 with nearly 500,000 signatures, a review was carried out to assess how the 20mph default limit had been implemented and how local authorities had applied the guidance on exceptions.

The report highlighted significant variation in the number of exceptions applied across Wales, with some councils keeping very few 30mph limits, while RCT kept 84.

The guidance was then updated so there was a more consistent and evidence-based approach to setting speed limits.

The committee report said the Welsh Government reaffirmed its commitment to the 20mph default speed limit but recognised the need for more targeted application and the revised guidance was aimed at addressing public concerns and refining the application of the 20mph policy used during the initial roll-out.

The Welsh Government required all local authorities to review the implementation of the 20mph legislation within their areas and assess the need to reintroduce 30mph limits where appropriate.

Setting 30mph Speed Limits on Restricted Roads – Guidance for Highway Authorities (Welsh Government 2024b) was published on July 16, 2024, which provided a framework for assessing whether it was safe and appropriate to raise speed limits to 30mph on restricted roads, while also considering local context and conditions.

Listening programme

Following the national listening programme during the summer of 2024, the council received 313 requests from residents and organisations to review speed limits.

These ranged from individual streets and housing estates to distributor and link roads, as well as broader area-wide reviews.

The report said that between May and December, 2024, all requests were collated and rationalised based on route and area and in early 2025, around 90 distinct road locations were chosen for review.

Preliminary assessments and data collection were carried out in February and March, 2025, which included journey times, vehicle speeds (pre- and post implementation), collision data, road environment and traffic flows.

A review panel met on March 21 to assess all 90 roads and each location was discussed in detail with consideration given to road safety, walking routes, traffic flows, collision history, road environment, markings, crossings and the revised place making criteria.

Of the 90 roads assessed, the panel identified 26 candidate roads that in accordance with the revised guidance were considered applicable to possibly be changed back to 30mph.

The council said it would consider all feedback from consultation and a further report would be presented to the committee once consultation was finished to report the findings and set out any recommendations to proceed with the making of the traffic regulation order.

