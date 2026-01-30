26-year-old who posed as teen jailed for child abduction and sexual assault

A man has been jailed after abducting a child and sexually assaulting three other children, following an investigation by South Wales Police.

Kai Giggie, 26, also known as Kyle Wellburn, originally from Aberdeen, has been sentenced today (Friday, January 30) at Newport Crown Court to three years in prison, after he pleaded guilty to child abduction, sexual activity with a child and two sexual assaults of a child.

The incidents were reported to have occurred between June and July 2025.

In addition to the prison sentence, he is the subject of a 10 year long Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) and a 10-year restraining order.

The investigation found Giggie had been posing as a teenage child aged 13 to 16 in foster care and having fled abusive placements in Scotland.

Officers became aware of him after an adult raised concerns about a friend of their child who appeared to not be in the care of any adults.

Giggie had been using his fake identity to groom local children, building a friendship with them before he sexually assaulted them. Giggie also took one of the children to London without their family’s knowledge.

DC Julia Page, who led the investigation, said: “In all my career in policing, I have never come across an individual so manipulative who would go to the lengths Giggie did to gain the trust of his victims and their families.

“He took advantage of them at their most vulnerable of ages and used this to dominate them for his own benefit. I want to praise the victims in this case for their patience, bravery, and courage whilst the investigation was ongoing. These investigations can take time, but I hope that this sentencing goes some way in providing closure for them.

“Giggie is a significant risk to children, and we believe there may be other children who he has offended against. I would encourage anyone who has been a victim of sexual abuse and not reported it, for whatever reason, to contact us. You will be listened to.”