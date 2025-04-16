£26m grant to breathe new life into town centres extended

The Welsh Government has extended a grant to support the regeneration town centres across Wales for another two years.

The Transforming Towns Placemaking Grant was first introduced in 2021 and will make £26m of funding available for town centre projects across the country.

The scheme consolidated various smaller regeneration grants into a single, streamlined capital grant programme.

It supports a wide range of projects, including commercial property improvements, more town centre living and better-quality public spaces.

Greening

It will also support more greening of town centres, creating new recreational facilities like small parks and play areas.

The maximum grant allowance has also been increased from £250,000 to £300,000 per application.

Projects supported by the scheme can be delivered by local authorities themselves, or by third parties such as town councils, Business Improvement Districts, third and private sector organisations and individuals.

Applications for support are prioritised and processed by local authorities.

The previous round of grant funding helped transform vacant properties, including the former Woolpack in Glynneath which now houses a doughnut coffee shop with four one-bed flats above following extensive renovation.

Commercial units

The former Canterbury Arms in Neath also underwent a comprehensive refurbishment to create three commercial units on the ground floor with four residential flats above.

Meanwhile, Cyngor Gwynedd utilised the grant funding to improve Bangor City Centre by installing new fingerposts and information boards on local landmarks, guiding residents and visitors and encouraging them to explore the unique offerings of Bangor.

Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, praised the success of the programme in her speech to the All-Wales Regeneration Conference in February.

She said: “By investing in our towns and city centres, we are not only enhancing the physical environment but also fostering economic growth and improving the quality of life for residents.

“Bringing empty properties back into active use and breathing new life into our town and city centres are key pillars of our regeneration strategy here in Wales.

“The continuation of the grant programme, with increased funding and grant allowances, makes funding for regeneration projects more accessible, enabling us to build on the successes we have already achieved.”

