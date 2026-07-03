277-home development appeal to be discussed behind closed doors

Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

A planning committee looks set to exclude the press and public from a meeting next week to discuss an appeal for a 277-home development.

Conwy County Council’s planning committee will meet at the authority’s Coed Pella HQ in Colwyn Bay on Wednesday, July 8 to discuss legal advice on an appeal against the major housing development in Abergele.

Mr A Clarke wanted to build the homes on 12 hectares of land with a mix of detached, semi-detached, and terraced houses, including 131 socially rented homes.

But the application to build the homes on fields off St George Road was thrown out by councillors at a planning meeting at Coed Pella in November.

The committee then had to reaffirm their decision at a meeting in December as they rejected Conwy County Council planning officials’ advice for approval.

Central to the argument to refuse permission for the homes was the absence of a new “spine road” or “link road” taking the strain between St George Road and the A55.

Planning officers then warned councillors they must be prepared to explain their reasons for refusal if the matter went to appeal.

While the latest planning report isn’t for public consumption, members of the committee are being asked to agree that a report relating to the proposals should be exempt from publication and discussions kept behind closed doors.

The latest papers – the Exemption from Disclosure form – reveal that discussions will be around the “Demolition of existing buildings and construction of 277 dwellings with access from St George Road”.

The papers also refer to “associated public space, internal highways, car parking, residential gardens, landscaping and associated works” at land north and south of St George Road, Abergele.

It also states the exemption is sought because it contains information “in respect of which a claim to legal professional privilege could be maintained in legal proceedings”.

According to the documents, while there is a “general presumption in favour of transparency”, disclosing the information could “hinder the council’s approach if it contests the appeal”.

A spokeswoman for Conwy County Council commented: “We have been notified that an appeal has been lodged with Planning and Environment Decisions Wales (PEDW).

“As such, members of the planning committee will be updated at their meeting next week, and the discussion will be private because they will be receiving legal advice and discussing their approach to the appeal.”