Nation.Cymru staff

Businesses and universities in north and mid Wales have been awarded about £3.5m in Welsh Government grants, with manufacturers using the money to upgrade production lines and bring work in-house.

Twenty projects in north Wales will share £2.59m, while eight in mid Wales will receive £912,506. Bangor University, Aberystwyth University and the University of Wales Trinity Saint David are among the recipients.

In Abergele, Gerallt Evans Metalcraft has secured £202,995 to set up a laser-cutting and fabrication facility. The company makes bespoke metal products for construction, agriculture and industry. It expects to bring more work in-house, cutting waiting times for some customer orders from more than a week to the same day and reducing manual processing time by about 70%.

Victoria Rushton, the company’s managing director, said: “By bringing more of our processes in-house, we’ll be able to work more efficiently, respond faster and support the continued growth of the business from our base in North Wales.”

Merlin Circuit Technology in Deeside has been awarded £154,784 for new equipment. The company, which makes printed circuit boards for customers in sectors including aerospace, expects the investment to quadruple output at one stage of production and save more than £51,000 a year by reducing waste. The project is also expected to help safeguard 77 skilled jobs.

In Welshpool, Carpenter & Paterson has secured £56,123 to expand and upgrade its paint and coating facility. The company makes equipment that supports pipework in energy and industrial plants. It expects the upgrade to nearly double the volume of products it can coat each month and help it nearly triple revenue from that part of the business by March 2028.

The grants come from the Welsh Government’s 2026–27 Capital Equipment Fund, part of its SMART Flexible Innovation Support programme. The 28 projects are among 82 across Wales sharing £10.87m in this funding round.

Adam Price, the Cabinet Minister for Enterprise, Connectivity and Energy, said the grants would help businesses modernise production and universities develop new technologies. The Welsh Government says it has allocated more than £40m through the wider programme since 2023, supporting almost 500 projects.