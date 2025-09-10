£280K restaurant toilet plans criticised

Richard Evans, local democracy reporter

Plans to build more toilets on the side of a seafront restaurant have been criticised by a concerned councillor.

According to Conwy councillor Cheryl Carlisle, the local authority has obtained a £280K grant to build the new toilets “on the side of Porth Eirias” on the town’s promenade, despite the building already having facilities inside.

But the restaurant toilets, the Old Colwyn councillor claims, aren’t available for public use, due to restauranteur Bryn Williams holding the lease.

Conwy has recently progressed its “Local Toilet Strategy” after agreeing last year to close 19 of its 40 public toilets to cut costs.

‘Collaborates’

Instead Conwy now “collaborates” with town and community councils, shifting the cost, whilst pledging to keep its buildings’ facilities open for the public to use, including its HQ at Coed Pella and libraries.

But Cllr Carlisle has criticised the council, insisting the toilets inside the Porth Eirias restaurant should be available to both residents and visitors, rather than spending £280K on new facilities.

The matter is set to be discussed at Conwy’s economy and place committee on 22 September.

Cllr Carlisle commented: “I find it quite astonishing that Conwy Council have obtained a grant of tax payers’ money from the Welsh Government for £280k to build more toilets on the side of the Porth Eirias building when public money has already been used to pay for the existing toilets in Porth Eirias.

“These existing toilets should be for the use of all residents and visitors, not just the customers of Bryn Williams’ restaurant. There are public toilets across the road at the bottom of the Dingle which could have had any grant monies available spent on them, to modernise and make them self-funding.”

She added: “Instead, Colwyn Bay Town Council are having to pay Conwy an unspecified amount to keep these toilets open, and of course this money is coming from the pockets of our already hard-pressed council-tax payers. This cannot be right, and it needs an urgent rethink. Every penny counts!”

Funding

When Cllr Carlisle’s comments were put to Conwy County Council, a spokeswoman confirmed the authority had been successful in obtaining the “Brilliant Basics” funding.

“There are free public toilets across the road from Porth Eirias at the Dingle for the general public and beach users, which are sponsored by Bay of Colwyn Town Council,” she said.

“The toilets at Porth Eirias are for use by customers of the building, and we ask that anyone who is visiting the photography exhibition, café, or restaurant enters the building fully clothed and does not come into the building either wet or excessively sandy.”

She added: “It’s not been fully confirmed yet how the Brilliant Basics funding will be spent – this is currently being discussed.”

Chef Bryn Williams’ Porth Eirias restaurant was contacted for a comment.