£28k parking review finds no solutions

A review of car parking policies and charges will be carried out on a town-by-town basis after a £28,000 county-wide study found no county-wide solutions, prompting criticism it was a “complete waste of public money”.

The councillor responsible said as a result of the review the authority had learned “there are no county wide solutions” but said data collected would help inform the local studies.

Parking charges have been a contentious issue in Monmouthshire before the existing charging structure was introduced in 2014. Chepstow and Abergavenny town councils successfully challenged decisions over parking charges made by the county council through the courts nearly 20 years ago.

The council’s latest review considered variations in parking charges and inconsistencies including why there are no charges in some towns.

Councilllor Paul Griffiths, the Labour cabinet member responsible for the economy, said a 2020 review, by consultants Capita, set out eight objectives for a parking strategy which include supporting the local economy, encouraging sustainable travel and to reduce reliance on private vehicles.

The latest review, by consultants AtkinsRealis, said further work would be required before any changes to parking charges, the balance of long and short stay car parks and how many spaces should be allocated for Blue Badge holders, parent and toddler spaces and electric vehicle charging points are made.

Cllr Griffiths said: “There probably aren’t county wide solutions and it’s likely to each individual town will find a different way forward under a town by town review.”

The Chepstow Caslte and Larkfield councillor said that work would be done by the county council in consultation with elected members, town councils and local stakeholders including businesses.

Conservative opposition leader Richard John accused the cabinet of avoiding taking a decision and asked how much the latest review had cost.

The Mitchell Troy and Trellech councillor said: “I have been eagerly awaiting this report for I think, every single year, for the last four years. Now we’ve got it the main recommendation seems to be another review. It feels like you are kicking the can down the road.

“This review has taken nearly four years how on earth is that money well spent when we are going to do a series of other reviews? This has been a complete waste of public money hasn’t it?”

Cllr Griffiths confirmed the £28,000 bill and said: “What was commissioned was a county wide study and what was learned from that is there are no county wide solutions.”

He also said the data and analysis on car park usage had been “banked” and said there had been “valuable learning”.

Cllr John responded: “That seems like an expensive lesson.”

At the cabinet meeting Cllr Griffiths said it should also be acknowledged some of the established objectives of the parking strategy, which include improving journey times and reducing competition between towns in the wider region, could contradict each other and would require the council to make choices and decisions.