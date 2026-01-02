£2m boost to help businesses tame Welsh weather

An additional £2 million has been made available to help tourism and hospitality businesses across Wales install weatherproofing measures, following overwhelming demand for a Welsh Government support scheme.

The Year of Croeso Weatherproofing Fund, which offers grants to help businesses protect outdoor and semi-outdoor spaces from poor weather, received almost 400 applications from eligible firms.

Grants range from £5,000 to £20,000, covering up to 75% of project costs. The original £1.75 million budget has now been increased to ensure more businesses can benefit.

The scheme is aimed at micro, small and medium-sized businesses employing between one and 250 people, including cafés, pubs, attractions and accommodation providers.

Funding can be used for measures such as covered seating areas, shelters, heating, windbreaks and other improvements designed to help businesses operate for longer periods throughout the year.

Research carried out by Visit Wales in 2024 found that poor weather was the main factor behind reduced visitor numbers for 55% of tourism businesses.

The Welsh Government says the additional funding will help address this challenge by allowing businesses to remain open during wetter and colder months, improving the visitor experience and supporting local economies.

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning Rebecca Evans said the investment would have a direct impact on employment and business resilience.

“Our Welsh tourism and hospitality businesses offer fantastic year-round experiences, but the weather isn’t always on our side,” she said. “By allocating a further £2 million to our popular weatherproofing fund, the Welsh Government is helping nearly 400 businesses stay open longer, keeping people employed, and boosting local economies across Wales.”

Tourism and hospitality account for 11.8% of all jobs in Wales, making the sector a vital part of the national economy.

The weatherproofing measures are expected to support more stable, full-time employment by reducing seasonal closures and enabling businesses to operate more consistently throughout the year.