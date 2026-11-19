Stephen Price

A commitment of £2m to support a new approach to manage contaminated land sites in Wales has been announced in Plaid Cymru’s inaugural draft Budget.

Niamh Salkeld MS introduced a motion earlier this year calling for the UK Government to investigate and remediate sites where costs cannot be recovered, and for a national framework to test affected land.

The motion received unanimous cross-party support, and was passed on 01 October.

Welsh Government Finance Minister Elin Jones outlined how the £2m will help create a new approach to manage contaminated land in her first draft Budget statement in the Senedd.

The investment will support mapping and prioritising the restoration of post-industrial land, with the aim that the UK Government will provide the funding needed to fix the harms of Wales’ industrial legacy.

The Plaid Cymru Member of Senedd for Blaenau Gwent Caerffili Rhymni, who also called for the mapping of potential contaminated sites earlier this year, is delighted with Plaid Cymru Government’s commitment to addressing this issue.

“Today’s announcement is a testament to the dedication of this Plaid Cymru Government, and the many campaigners, residents, and councillors that helped push the issue of climate change and contaminated land to the forefront of Welsh politics,” she said.

“This £2m investment will initiate the process to restore Wales’ post-industrial land, and finally bring polluters to justice with help from the UK Government.

“The current state of our landscapes has left a stain on our proud industrial heritage, which is why this investment is the right step to improving our environment and making polluters pay.”

Budget

Plaid Cymru’s first full budget for Wales was unveiled by finance minister Elin Jones on Tuesday November 17.

The multi-year budget, covering day-to-day spending for 2027/28 and 2028/29, and its most likely critics, Reform UK, were once again absent as the party continued its boycott of Senedd proceedings.

Ms Jones warned members that difficult decisions had to be made within the budget against a backdrop of global instability and a real terms cut of 0.5% to the Welsh Government resource budget in 2027 and 2028.

The Welsh Government says the NHS in Wales would receive an extra £500m next year under Plaid Cymru’s first draft budget, with ministers promising to cut waiting lists as the spending power of their overall day-to-day budget falls.

The plans for 2027–28 also include an extra £176m for councils, £75m to expand funded childcare and a further £10m to extend free school meals in secondary schools.

Closing the debate, Ms Jones reminded members the budget is set at a 0.5% real-terms cut, describing it as the “toughest budget settlement since the days of George Osborne”.

She called for collaboration, adding: “Room for manoeuvre in a tight budget is limited indeed. Political choices made in Westminster limit the political choices that we can make here in Wales, and for the people of Wales.

“One choice available to us all in this Chamber is to work together over the coming weeks to build on this draft budget, to allow our priorities to drive our decisions, and to prove the true value of partnership.”