£3.25m deal could bring bus depot under TfW ownership

Nicholas Thomas, Local Democracy Reporter

A council-owned bus depot in south Wales could effectively be nationalised in readiness for a new Welsh franchising model.

Newport Transport is fully owned by Newport City Council, which has proposed selling the Corporation Road depot to the Welsh Government-owned Transport for Wales (TfW).

According to a council cabinet report, TfW is looking to buy “strategic depot assets” to prepare for the new franchising model, which is expected to come into effect in the south east in 2029.

Under the new model, the responsibility for planning local services will be held by the government and TfW, rather than by each bus company.

According to TfW, this will “deliver more reliable bus services, more equitable bus fares and simpler ticketing and timetables”.

Under the proposed £3.25 million deal for the Corporation Road depot, the site would then be leased back to Newport Transport – this would be rent-free for the first year, and would then cost the firm an initial £303,204 annually.

Newport Transport would also be able to buy back the depot in the event the franchising model does not proceed.

Council cabinet members are expected to make a decision on the deal at a meeting next week, and if approved, the sale could be completed by September 18.

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