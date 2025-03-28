£3 million fund announced to support Port Talbot steel workers

A fund of more than £3 million will be created by the UK Government in partnership with Neath Port Talbot Council to support the mental health and wellbeing of Tata Steel workers and their families in Port Talbot.

Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens announced a £3.27 million fund for mental health support services for those affected by Tata Steel’s transition to greener steelmaking at the latest meeting of the Tata Steel Port Talbot Transition Board.

The funding, which is flexible and may be increased depending on demand, is planned to cover services including:

hiring more counsellors to work directly with affected steelworkers, and providing extra resources and grants to support existing mental health provision

expanding availability of community and peer support such as through Men’s Sheds, She Sheds and other community groups

funding mental health support in schools where children are affected by the Tata Steel transition

Providing specialist advice for steelworkers and their families navigating the welfare system or struggling with debt

training council and trade union support workers in suicide awareness and prevention

Transition Board fund

The new funding comes from the UK Government’s £80m Tata Steel / Port Talbot Transition Board fund which has allocated more than £50 million to help individual steelworkers and businesses in Tata Steel’s supply chain since July last year.

The money will be the first to directly support workers’ mental health and wellbeing.

Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens said: “The past 18 months have been incredibly difficult for the steelworkers of Port Talbot, their families and for the wider community but we said we would back them in whatever ways were needed. We are helping people learn new skills but we also need to help protect people’s mental health, because well-being is crucial to getting back into work and staying in work.

“By boosting direct support services, we are investing in the people of the area and supporting growth in the local economy.”

Support

Wales’ Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning Rebecca Evans MS added: “Working alongside our Transition Board partners, we will continue to make sure that the right assistance and support is in place for those impacted by the Tata changes as well as providing opportunities for growth, investment and employment wherever they arise.”

Neath Port Talbot Council Leader, Cllr Steve Hunt added: “Neath Port Talbot Council welcomes the announcement of this funding and the commitment to support the wellbeing of our local communities through this difficult time. We know the impact of change at the steelworks is being felt deeply across the area, and particularly within Port Talbot itself, where every household will know many others directly or indirectly affected.

“This is a vital addition to the support the council is delivering alongside our Transition Board partners, as we adapt to the future of steelmaking in the town and prepare for the new opportunities offered by future investment and developments such as the Celtic Freeport.”

