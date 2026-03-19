£3 million secured to continue Welsh sheep genetics programme

The Welsh Government has confirmed £3 million of funding over the next three financial years to continue the Welsh Sheep Genetics Programme (WSGP), supporting Welsh sheep farmers to improve efficiency, productivity and environmental performance.

From April 2026, Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) will take the lead on Phase 2 of the programme, marking a significant step forward in supporting Welsh sheep farmers to make smarter, evidence-based breeding decisions.

The new phase will deliver transition support for existing participants while opening the programme to new flocks. Farmers will benefit from practical, technical and financial assistance to harness the power of Genomic Estimated Breeding Values — cutting-edge genetic tools that enable more informed decisions at farm level. The genetic data gathered will strengthen industry benchmarking and support long-term business planning.

Phase 2 will also see the development of robust key performance indicators, tailored farm-level action planning, and an ambitious portfolio of research projects designed to drive innovation across the sector.

The programme’s objectives are closely aligned with the Sustainable Farming Scheme, which launched on 1 January 2026, and with HCC’s Vision 2030 — underscoring a shared commitment to a productive, sustainable and competitive Welsh red meat industry.

Phase 1 of the WSGP, delivered by Farming Connect, comes to an end on 31 March 2026. Since its launch in 2023, the programme has delivered significant progress, including: introducing genomics into the sheep sector for the first time anywhere in the world; generating the highest number of genotypes on the AHDB‑Signet database—70,000 across Tier 1 and Tier 2 flocks since 2023; developing two cutting‑edge research strands: breeding for worm resistance and breeding for reduced methane emissions; working in close partnership with leading specialists, including Innovis and AHDB‑Signet; and driving measurable genetic gains and improvements in key performance traits across participating flocks.

This investment underpins the Welsh Government’s commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions while supporting the production of high‑quality, sustainable PGI Welsh Lamb.

Deputy First Minister for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca‑Davies, said: “This funding demonstrates our commitment to supporting farmers to build profitable, resilient businesses while delivering on our climate ambitions.

“The Welsh Sheep Genetics Programme shows what is possible when cutting‑edge science meets the proud tradition of Welsh livestock farming.

“By helping farmers breed healthier, more productive flocks with a lower environmental footprint, we are strengthening food security and safeguarding our rural economy for the long term.”

José Peralta, Chief Executive of Hybu Cig Cymru, said: “The progress achieved to date reflects the commitment of farmers across Wales, the work of the Farming Connect team, and the continued financial support of the Welsh Government. Together, these provide a strong platform for the next phase.

“This next step directly supports a core priority in our new strategic plan – to develop and lead the implementation of initiatives that improve economic and environmental sustainability. We look forward to working closely with farmers to ensure they have the tools, insights, and support needed to thrive in the years ahead.”