£300m ski slope and leisure resort plans move step closer

Anthony Lewis, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans for a new £300 million ski slope and leisure resort have just taken a huge step towards becoming a reality.

Merthyr Tydfil’s council has confirmed that it has received a letter from Welsh Government to confirm that the Rhydycar West planning application will not be called in, but instead be passed back to the council to determine.

The council’s planning committee gave its backing to the plans back in March and now the application will come back before them early in the new year for a final decision to be made.

At the meeting in March, committee voted unanimously against the recommendation within the report which was to refuse the application, essentially showing their support for the development.

Councillors spoke about the economic benefits it could bring to the town and the opportunities it could hold for future generations.

In the letter from Welsh Government’s head of planning casework, it said the cabinet secretary for economy, energy and planning has concluded that while issues of conflict with national policy exist, in this case they are of a scale and complexity which she is content for the local planning authority to consider. The application will not be called in for determination by the Welsh ministers.

The Rhydycar West resort is anchored around key elements including the UK’s largest and longest indoor snow centre which will be the official home and training headquarters for the UK (GB) and Welsh national, Olympic and Paralympic snow sports teams.

It also includes plans for an indoor tropical waterpark, indoor and outdoor adventure centre, resort hotels including woodland lodges and a conference and events centre.

Ali Tyebkhan, CEO of Rhydycar West said: “We are delighted with Welsh Government’s decision . Achieving this key step is the result of many years of hard work and commitment from our team and partners.

“I would like to extend our sincere thanks to everyone who has worked hard alongside us to achieve this milestone.

“I would like to express our deep gratitude to the community of Merthyr Tydfil , the wider region and everyone we have worked with along the way.

“Your belief in and enthusiasm for this project has played a vital part in getting us to this point.

“Your continued support reinforces our commitment to delivering a transformational development with lasting economic, social, and regeneration benefits for the region. ”

Robin Kellen, chief executive at Snowsport Cymru Wales said: “I’m delighted and excited by the news today concerning planning permission for the Rhydycar West resort.

“This news is massive for Snowsports in Wales and the wider GB community and will result in increased opportunities for people to participate in skiing and snowboarding at a local and national level within Wales as well as a huge step forward in the potenti al to develop competitions and training of our GB team athletes. Well done to the whole team behind Rhydycar West.”