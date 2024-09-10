31 people to appear in court after 2023 Ely riot

A total of 31 people have been charged in connection with disorder in the Ely area of Cardiff in May last year.

20 adults and seven young people will appear at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 19 September and Friday, 20 September charged with riot.

Four others individuals, three adults and one youth, face charges of either criminal damage or threatening to cause criminal damage and will also appear in court on the same dates.

Trouble erupted in Ely after teenagers Harvey Evans, 15, and his best friend Kyrees Sullivan, 16, died on 22 May when the Sur-Ron bike they were riding crashed.

Their deaths sparked several hours of violence and disorder after word spread on social media that a marked police van had been pursuing the pair minutes before the crash.

Nine people between the ages of 15 and 21 were arrested in the immediate aftermath of the disorder and 15 police officers were injured.

CCTV

CCTV from the area confirmed police were following the teenagers despite then South Wales PCC Alun Michael dismissing it the following day as “rumour”.

The police later confirmed that officers were following the two boys.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct, opened an investigation into the behaviour of the officers involved in the incident that sparked the disorder.

Chief Superintendent Danny Richards, from South Wales Police, said: “During the disorder several vehicles were set alight, property was damaged, police officers were injured, and residents were scared in their homes.

“Following a thorough investigation led by detectives from the Major Crime Investigation Team, the Crown Prosecution Service has authorised charges of riot, criminal damage and threatening to cause criminal damage.

“We are extremely grateful for the support from the community throughout our investigation and we now await the outcome of the court process.”

