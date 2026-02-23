£33m hospital redevelopment confirmed

The Royal Alexandra Hospital is set to undergo a major redevelopment following a £33 million investment by the Welsh Government aimed at improving NHS services in north Wales.

The new facility will expand urgent care, community health and dental services for residents in Rhyl and surrounding areas.

The funding will support the construction of a purpose-built healthcare facility at the historic hospital site, with completion expected in 2027.

Plans include a minor injuries unit designed to treat more than 20,000 patients a year, helping to reduce pressure on the emergency department at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd.

A 14-bed ready-to-go-home reablement unit will also be delivered, bringing together NHS and social care teams to support patients returning home after medical or surgical treatment.

The redevelopment will also include expanded radiology services and the creation of four new dental suites, improving access to NHS dental care. Additional training opportunities for dental nurses are also planned.

The £33m scheme forms the first phase of a wider £60 million investment programme at the Royal Alexandra Hospital. A separate business case covering phase two — focused on redeveloping and improving the existing hospital buildings — will be submitted by Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board.

The funding was confirmed by First Minister Eluned Morgan and Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care Jeremy Miles ahead of the Welsh Government’s Cabinet meeting in Wrexham.

Improvements

First Minister Eluned Morgan said the investment would deliver improvements for patients and communities.

“This long-term investment in health services in Rhyl will cut the amount of time people wait in emergency department, increase the number of inpatients and result in people being able to return home faster after treatment in hospital,” she said.

“This investment is part of the Welsh Government’s action to transform healthcare in North Wales, modernising facilities and working smarter so people can be treated closer to home.”

Cabinet Secretary Jeremy Miles described the development as an important boost for local services.

“I’m really pleased to confirm this funding for the redevelopment of the Royal Alex. Rhyl is a popular holiday destination, which means NHS services work hard to meet the needs of local residents and visitors all year round,” he said.

“This funding will provide a fantastic new minor injuries and ailments unit and a new reablement unit, bringing health and social care together under one roof, helping people recover and feel supported so they can get back home.”

Approval

In a joint statement, Dyfed Edwards, Chair of Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, and Chief Executive Carol Shillabeer welcomed the approval of the project’s business case.

“We are delighted to have received the approval of our business case from Welsh Government. This means we can now progress with the preparatory work and construction of this important new facility,” they said.

“It will not only benefit our community in Rhyl and the surrounding areas, but also provide services that will relieve some of the pressures on Ysbyty Glan Clwyd.”

They also acknowledged the role of Denbighshire County Council, third sector partners and local residents.

“This new building will be a focus for the community and signals our commitment to bringing services closer to where people live in North Wales.”

Leader of Denbighshire County Council Jason McLellan said the scheme represented a significant step forward.

“This significant investment in the Royal Alexandra Hospital marks a major step forward for health and social care in Denbighshire,” he said.

“This modern health and wellbeing hub includes reablement beds and a minor injuries unit, which will improve the healthcare provision for the people of Rhyl and surrounding areas.”