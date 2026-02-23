£33m Rhyl hospital plan ‘really good news’ says Health Secretary

Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

The Health Secretary hailed the £33 million hospital for Rhyl as “really good news” for north Wales, despite criticism that the announcement is a “pure political gimmick” ahead of the Senedd elections in May.

Jeremy Miles, Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care joined Eluned Morgan, First Minister of Wales to unveil plans for a major redevelopment of the Royal Alexandra Hospital site in Rhyl.

The Welsh Government-funded scheme will see a new purpose-built facility constructed in Rhyl, featuring a minor injuries unit capable of treating more than 20,000 patients a year.

The move is designed to ease pressure on the emergency department at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd, Bodelwyddan.

The site would also include a 14-bed “ready-to-go-home” reablement unit, bringing NHS and social care teams together to help patients transition home after medical or surgical treatment.

Radiology services will also be expanded, and four new dental suites will be created to improve access to NHS dentistry and boost training opportunities for dental nurses. The new facility is due for completion in 2027.

Speaking to the local democracy reporting service at the Royal Alexandra Hospital today, Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care Jeremy Miles defended the scaled-down plans at the Royal Alexandra.

“It is really good news for people in Rhyl and really good news for people right across North Wales,” he said.

“It was a £33m investment, which we are announcing today in the Royal Alex. It’s the first of two stages, another £60m in total investment across the two phases. So what we are going to have in the Royal Alexandra as part of the first phase is a new minor injuries unit.

“We think about 21,000 people a year are going to come to it, another 14 beds, low intensity beds, which basically means beds that you are ready to stay, and when you’re about to go home but not quite ready to go home.

“And what we think that means is obviously it is great for people in Rhyl, but also, for example, it’ll mean more than four and a half thousand less bed days being taken up in (Ysbyty) Glan Clwyd. So it will make a real difference right across North Wales.”

He added: “It is a different proposal. The good thing is we’ve been able to take account of changes in the meantime and how health care is delivered. So nobody wants facilities for 25 years ago. They want facilities that are going to be fit for 25 years in the future.”

‘Dithered’

Plaid Cymru health spokesperson, Mabon ap Gwynfor MS said: “While the investment is welcomed, the people of north Wales have been waiting too long for this announcement. While Labour dithered – the people of north Wales have faced worsening health standards with increased pressure on other hospitals regionally.

“After 27 years of mismanagement under Labour, the NHS estate faces a maintenance backlog of over a billion pounds and Betsi Cadwaladr Health board is in crisis. The people of north Wales will have little faith in today’s announcement’s ability to undo these failures.

“Only Plaid Cymru has real plans for our NHS to ensure the people of Wales get the health service they deserve.”

‘Insult’

Rhyl Welsh Conservative councillor Brian Jones said the scheme fell well short of what residents were promised more than a decade ago.

He said: “My response to the First Minister’s announcement today is that, in many respects, it is an insult to the residents of Rhyl and the surrounding area to announce a project which is a shocking watering down of a facility miles better that was promised over a decade ago.

“The original bed capacity announced over a decade ago was for 30 beds. What has been announced today will not help the current problems in North Wales A&E departments under Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board. It is an insult to the people of Rhyl and surrounding area and a pure political gimmick for the upcoming Senedd elections, which I’m sure the public will not be taken in by.”

He added: “I sincerely hope that the First Minister paid a visit to the A&E at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd to see the awful conditions that prevail there for residents and frontline staff.”