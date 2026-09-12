Newport boss Hayden Mullins rues missed chances in draw with Fleetwood

PA sport staff

Newport manager Hayden Mullins was frustrated not to claim a first win since the opening day of the season after the 1-1 home draw with Fleetwood.

Mullins saw County’s goalscorer Christian Doidge miss two other opportunities and Kyle Cameron and Cameron Norman also spurn golden chances before the break.

“This league is tough,” said the Exiles boss. “Every game is a battle. What we did in the first half and in the first period of the second half is exactly what we want to be here – a strong team that puts the opposition on the back foot and creates chances.

“But what we saw in the second half is why they are where they are. They’re quite a tough team.

“We didn’t take our chances and the lads off the bench made them stronger and we felt the momentum shift. They nicked the goal and we’re a bit disappointed in the end to come away with a draw.

“But we are still unbeaten at home and it’s something for us to really build on.”

Fleetwood manager Matt Lawlor praised the resilience of his side as they fought back from a goal down to claim a draw and maintain their unbeaten start to the League Two campaign.

The Cod Army are now unbeaten in 12 games stretching back to April and are just two points off the top in seventh position after substitute Aaron Loupalo-Bi cancelled out Christian Doidge’s first-half opener.

But Lawlor admitted they were fortunate to still be in the contest after a first 45 minutes that were dominated by the hosts in south Wales.

“I think overall we deserved a point,” said the Fleetwood boss. “We were poor in the first half and they were really good. They started really well – in your face – and we didn’t react to it very well.

“It was a tough first half but an amazing reaction in the second half, and a point was probably justified for both teams.

“We weren’t at the races in the first half and we were probably lucky to be [only] 1-0 down at half-time. Obviously, a few choice words were said in the changing room.

“We talk about character and desire a lot, and that was a massive part of what we did in the second half, and the impact of the subs was massive.

“We’re unbeaten in 12 games now and we’ve got a bit of momentum, but we’ve still got a bit of work to do.”

Doidge converted a cross by Matty Jacob to break the deadlock with his first goal for his hometown club seven minutes before the break.

But Loupalo-Bi, who played under County manager Hayden Mullins for Fulham under-21s last season, grabbed the equaliser from close range on 68 minutes.

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