£35 million coastal defence scheme close to completion

Bruce Sinclair, local democracy reporter

A multi-million-pound coastal defence scheme to protect a popular seaside town is due to be completed in the next few days.

The project in Aberaeron was part funded by Welsh Government alongside Ceredigion County Council and was carried out by BAM UK & Ireland construction and civil engineering company.

The-then £31.59m Aberaeron Coastal Defence Scheme was funded through the Welsh Government’s Coastal Risk Management Programme, with a £4.74m contribution from Ceredigion County Council.

Breakwater

The scheme includes the construction of a rock breakwater extending out from North Pier, refurbishment and re-building of pier head of South Pier, construction of flood walls, construction of flood gate at Pwll Cam inner harbour and improvements to the existing defences on South Beach.

The scheme itself was approved at the February 2023 meeting of Ceredigion County Council’s Development Management Committee, with BAM Nuttall Ltd the construction contractors.

The completed Coastal Defence scheme reduces the risk of flooding to 168 non-commercial and residential properties in Aberaeron and will provide protection against the predicted sea level rise in the future, with the new Breakwater Walkway offering a whole new visitor experience.

Councillor Shelley Childs, Ceredigion County Council Cabinet Member for Highways, Environmental Services and Carbon Management, said: “This is a significant milestone in securing Aberaeron’s stunning coastline and safeguarding the future of the town and its residents from the increasing threat posed by climate change.”

Patience

Ray Jones, Operations Manager for BAM UK & Ireland, added: “We would like to thank the residents, businesses and visitors for your cooperation and patience during the delivery programme. We hope the community can now enjoy the completed scheme as much as we have enjoyed being part of the community during the construction period. Wishing you all a safe future.”

At the September meeting of Ceredigion County Council’s Thriving Communities Overview and Scrutiny Committee, members heard the scheme was expected to overspend, currently being £2.5m ahead of its budget profile.

Members heard the final financial position on the coastal defences was not available as yet, with sources of additional funding being investigated.

Aberaeron county councillor Cllr Elizabeth Evans said: “I am so proud of the way the community I represent has showed support for this project, Aberaeron’s residents and businesses alike, have shown patience and understanding beyond measure.

“Aberaeron is now ready to re-launch as a town that has a secure future, both for its residents and businesses. My thanks go to the outstanding interaction between the contractors and the residents of the town, and to the Welsh Government and Ceredigion Council, who had the vision to fund this project in the first place”.