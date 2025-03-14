35% rise in sick and injured wild animals taken into RSPCA centres in just one year

Soaring wildlife admissions into RSPCA centres last year has prompted the charity to urge people across Wales to help wildlife by creating a safe haven in their gardens and local green spaces.

Last year, a whopping 10,209 wild animals were admitted to the charity’s wildlife centres, compared to 7,519 in 2023 – a staggering 35% increase in just one year.

Meanwhile, reports from concerned animal lovers in Wales to the RSPCA relating to wildlife numbered 1,758 in 2024 – with many of those rescued by frontline officers and in need of rehabilitation heading to Stapeley Grange Wildlife Centre in Cheshire and West Hatch Wildlife Centre in Somerset – across the border. (There are two other RSPCA wildlife centres which are East Winch in Norfolk and Mallydams Wood in East Sussex.)

Out of the 1,785 calls taken in Wales the highest number came from Cardiff (256), Swansea (232) and Carmarthenshire (125).

The RSPCA’s wildlife centres care for thousands of animals every year, including many which have been found in people’s gardens – including those left sick, orphaned, or injured by everyday hazards such as netting entanglement or strimmers.

Rapidly rising intake of wild animals at centres follows a busy year for the charity on the frontline. Across England and Wales, 40,003 incidents relating to wild animals were reported to the RSPCA in 2024.

Safe havens

Now, the RSPCA hopes the public can help keep wild animals safe by creating havens in their own gardens, or local community green spaces – offering a “lifeline” to many animals, and easing the burden on the RSPCA on the frontline and in its dedicated wildlife centres.

RSPCA wildlife expert Rebecca Machin said: “These shocking wildlife centre admission numbers show that wild animals face huge challenges. We cannot tackle this alone – so we’re urgently asking the public to do their bit to help animals.

“We’d like to make gardens a better place for wildlife, from removing hazards like netting which can seriously injure or kill, to ensuring that your garden offers an environment that can help a range of wild animals flourish, such as adding ponds and wild areas.

“Everyone across Wales can do their bit – and there’s so many simple solutions to help create a safe haven outside your back door, or in your community, this year! We feel this could be a lifeline for wildlife, and also take some of the pressure of our dedicated teams on the frontline.

“And outside the garden, getting involved in litter picking during the Great British Spring Clean and helping out with projects such as the annual toads in roads migratory patrols are also ways of doing your bit for wildlife, and being a Wildlife Friend in your community.

“By working together, we can create a better world for every animal, and for every kind.”

RSPCA’s 10 tips to create a wildlife-friendly garden

Leave and encourage ‘wild’, insect-friendly areas in your garden to encourage insects. Avoid netting to cover ponds, fruit or vegetables as animals can become easily entangled, causing serious injuries and sometimes death – and put away sports netting when not in use. If you find a trapped animal and can do so safely, please try to free them and take them to a vet yourself – this will ensure they get help as quickly as possible. Find out more on the RSPCA website. Cover all drains and leave watering cans upside down to prevent animals from falling in or becoming trapped. Check carefully for animals before mowing or strimming the lawn; check bonfires for hibernating animals before setting light to them; and never disturb nesting or hibernating animals. Provide logs, compost and leaf piles which provide shelter for animals like hedgehogs and are havens for insects. Amphibians such as toads, frogs and newts need a pond to breed so adding one to the garden is a great way to encourage animals. Ensure there is a slope or ramp out of any ponds – which provide a natural source of water and attract food sources such as insects – to create easy access in and out. Create homes for wildlife such as ‘hogitats’ (hedgehog homes), bat boxes, bird boxes, bee houses and insect hotels – there’s instructions on the RSPCA website. Leave out fresh, clean water and food sources (such as meaty food like dog food for hedgehogs, or nuts, seeds and grains for birds – here are some ideas on what to feed the birds). Avoid using dangerous pesticides and other harmful chemicals, and storing chemicals away from any wildlife and pets. Plant a range of native plants, to encourage pollinators such as bees, hoverflies and butterflies.

When an animal is in need, the quicker they get help the better. The best thing for a member of the public to do if they find a small sick or injured animal – and if it’s safe to do so – is to take them directly to a vet for immediate help.

Helpful advice on supporting wildlife and other animals in need is available on the RSPCA’s website www.rspca.org.uk/ reportcruelty.

