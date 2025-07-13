36 Welsh campsites named among best in UK

Wales is home to some of the UK’s most highly rated campsites, a new guide has revealed, with sites across the country earning national recognition.

Recent rankings of 150 Outstanding Sites for 2025 were released by campsites.co.uk wherein Welsh campsites took 36 of the top spots.

North Wales had the highest number of camping and caravan spots among the spotlighted stays, with Nantcol Waterfalls ‘fairytale’ vibe making a return after winning the Best Campsite in the 2024 Camping and Glamping Awards.

‘Breathtaking’

The dog-friendly site that offers pitches as well as glamping accommodation was praised for its clean facilities, tranquil atmosphere, and stunning location, earning a 4.89 star rating.

A campsites.co.uk user said: “This site is amazing! Peaceful, beautiful and the surroundings are simply breath-taking. Facilities are 10/10 and everything has been thought of and recommend going for the hour riverside walk to see the gorgeous waterfall and river.”

“Honestly we were ready to turn the car around and book a couple of extra nights here! Believe me when you book this site you will see why it’s an award winning campsite. Simply beautiful.”

Afon Nantcol flows through the campsite, offering a spot for paddling, wild swimming, or fishing. The waterfall with which it shares its name is just a hundred metres from the site.

Glamping

Another glamping getaway in Anglesey that beat out the 3,200+ locations listed on campsites.co.uk was Pods Pwll Coch, with a 100% recommendation rate from users.

The site offers pitches, alongside luxury pods with underfloor heating, en-suite bathrooms, and all the standard modern facilities, as well as three friendly goats, Jenny, Ted and Gryff.

Overall, Caernarfon had the highest number of outstanding sites, with Llanrug boasting three campsites just a -minute drive from each other among the best.

Pembrokeshire also ranked highly for outstanding campsites, with Llanungar Caravan and Camping praised for its friendly staff, and Folly Farm’s 100-acre site an unsurprising hit with families.

Bannau Brycheiniog’s Lakeside Caravan Park also took a top spot. The site, next to Llangorse Lake, was described as ‘idyllic’ by one user.

This was alongside Cwmdu Campsite, previous winner of Best Campsite Mid Wales in the 2024 Camping and Glamping Awards, and Bryndu Caravan and Camping with its ‘second to none’ facilities.

