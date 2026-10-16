37 abandoned vessels removed from Welsh estuary in £80,000 clean-up

Nation.Cymru staff

Thirty-seven abandoned vessels have been removed from a Welsh estuary in an £80,000 project to tackle pollution risks and hazards to navigation.

Dinghies, a canoe and other discarded items were also collected during the clean-up of the Afon Teifi estuary in Cardigan.

The Crown Estate funded the work, which was managed by its agents in Wales, Cooke & Arkwright, with support from Ceredigion County Council and Growing Mid Wales.

Abandoned boats had accumulated throughout the estuary over time. As they deteriorated, they posed a risk of releasing fuel residues, microplastics and glass-reinforced plastic, a material used in boat construction, into the river.

The vessels also created obstacles for people navigating the waterway and affected the appearance of the estuary.

Before removal work could begin, Afon Teifi Fairways Ltd carried out a survey to identify the vessels and establish ownership details wherever possible.

Following a formal notice period, specialist contractor Bluepoint Marine removed the boats and other discarded items and arranged their disposal.

The company’s managing director, Andy Farrell, said: “The Afon Teifi project presented a number of technical and environmental challenges, but through careful planning and collaboration we successfully delivered the vessel removal programme safely and responsibly.”

The scheme was developed by The Crown Estate and Cooke & Arkwright to address the environmental risks posed by the abandoned vessels and protect the river’s habitats.

Samuel Lynn, graduate surveyor at Cooke & Arkwright, said: “By removing these abandoned vessels, we have reduced the risk of pollutants entering the river system, improved the appearance and accessibility of the estuary, and helped safeguard this important natural habitat for future generations.”

John Taylor, director of Afon Teifi Fairways Ltd, said: “It’s been fantastic to see the progress made on the Afon Teifi over recent months.

“The removal of these abandoned vessels has made a real difference to the estuary, something that has been noticed and welcomed by local residents and visitors alike.”

The Crown Estate said the project formed part of its wider work to support nature recovery and coastal management in Wales.

Local partnership

Its coastal and leisure portfolio manager, Ryan Pratt, said: “This project is a great example of what can be achieved through strong local partnerships.

“By bringing together organisations with a shared commitment to the Afon Teifi, we have been able to tackle a long-standing issue, remove potential environmental hazards and improve the estuary for wildlife, water users and the wider community.”

A spokesperson for Ceredigion County Council said: “The Afon Teifi is one of Ceredigion’s most valuable natural assets, supporting wildlife, recreation and the local economy.”

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.