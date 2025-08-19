380-homes plan submitted for well-known fields

Alec Doyle Local Democracy Reporter

Castle Green Homes has submitted detailed plans for a 380-home development on Stansty’s well-known ‘Circus Fields’ in Wrexham.

The fields either side of the Stansty Chain Road next to the A483 were granted outline planning permission in May 2024 for up to 455 homes by Wrexham County Borough Council’s Planning Committee.

At the time the applicant was Russell Homes, but the latest application – to seek approval for the design of the scheme – is being taken forward by Castle Green.

It is planning to build 107 four-bedroom properties, 183 three-beds, 84 two-beds and six single bed apartments.

Of those homes 56 two-beds will be classed as affordable, alongside 29 of the three-bed properties and two of the 4-beds. The six single bedroom apartments would also be affordable.

The site incorporates some public open space provision and children’s play area.

If approved the work will be carried out in three phases. Phase One will see the field directly behind Jones Brothers’ Farm Shop completed. Phase 2a will see construction completed on the adjacent field to Phase One. Phase 2b involves construction on the opposite side of the road.

Opposition

When outline permission was originally granted, residents submitted a 193-name petition opposing the plans and objections were raised by Gwersyllt Community Council.

“The site is too large and unsuitable for development because it its proximity to the A483 and A541,” it argued.

“The scale of development would generate a huge increase in traffic on highway network, increasing highway safety issues including congestion,

speeding and safety problems associated with vehicular access.

“Stansty Chain link road is a rural lane with no footway or street lighting and restricted width at the northern end with very limited room for two vehicles to pass. The site forms a significant part of the green belt between Wrexham and the community of Gwersyllt. The development would serve only to encourage coalescence between town and country, harmful to the Green Belt and would not be in keeping with policies in place to protect Green Belt land.”

Formal objection

Neighbouring Rhosddu Community Council shared their concerns and also formally objected at the time.

Wrexham’s Planning committee however granted permission in line with the officers’ recommendation and the Local Development Plan, which was still a material planning consideration when the committee made its decision.

