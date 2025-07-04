£4.5 million boost for Cyfarthfa site

Merthyr Tydfil’s historic Cyfarthfa Castle and surrounds is to receive £4.5million to undertake urgent conservation works.

Welsh Government – through its historic environment service Cadw – and Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council will each contribute £2.25 million to address the deterioration to the oldest part of Cyfarthfa Castle.

The money will also be used to protect the Pont-y-Cafnau bridge, located to the south of the wider Cyfarthfa site – reputedly the oldest iron railway bridge in the world.

Cyfarthfa Castle was originally built in 1825 as the grand family residence of ironmaster William Crawshay II.

Together with the other Merthyr ironworks – Dowlais, Penydarren and Plymouth – Cyfarthfa made Merthyr the world centre of ironmaking from 1800 to 1860.

The Cyfarthfa Industrial Heritage Area contains some of Wales’s most important legacy assets, including the castle, ironworks and bridge.

Collections

The castle houses a well-regarded museum and art galleries, taking up just 20% of the building.

Both contain important historical and contemporary collections, many of which are shared nationally.

The other 80% of the building, which once housed Cyfarthfa High School, is closed to the public.

The Cyfarthfa Foundation – a charity established to champion the long-term development of Cyfarthfa, aiming to restore the building, expand museum displays and art galleries and develop the 160-acre park for future generations – is working in partnership with the council to take these extensive projects forward.

The funding, and the work of the council and the Foundation, also aims to increase the number of visitors who come and explore the site.

Heritage

Minister for Culture, Jack Sargeant, said: “Cyfarthfa Castle stands as a monumental piece of Welsh heritage, telling the story of our industrial past and cultural journey. As we mark its 200th anniversary, it’s great to be able to announce this £4.5million investment to help safeguard its future.

“This funding represents our commitment to preserving our nation’s treasures while ensuring they remain vibrant, accessible spaces for communities and visitors alike. By partnering with Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council on this vital regeneration work, we’re not just repairing a building – we’re investing in Wales’s cultural landscape, boosting tourism, and creating opportunities for people to connect with our rich history for generations to come.”

A wide range of events will mark the bicentenary this weekend [Saturday 5th and Sunday 6th July] with two days of activities celebrating its rich history.

Cyfarthfa a programme of talks on the castle’s past as well as the plans for its future. There will also be storytelling sessions, a Victorian portrait studio, nature walks and trails and an artisan market with produce and crafts from local traders. There will also be free access to the museum and art gallery over the weekend.

Funding

Councillor Brent Carter, Leader of Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council, said: “The Cyfarthfa Castle re-development is a priority project for the Council and will be delivered in a phased approach over a number of years. The funding secured from Welsh Government and the Council will have a significant impact in enabling essential conservation work to take place, preserving a treasured asset, and the Jewel in Merthyr’s crown.

“Cyfarthfa Castle is a special place for many people throughout Merthyr Tydfil, and based on feedback from residents, we know that this is also a priority project for them. Many people went to school there, including myself, and it holds a lot of wonderful memories, so it’s great to see these plans start to come to fruition.”

Chief Executive of the Cyfarthfa Foundation, Jess Mahoney, added:“This investment in Cyfarthfa is fantastic news at a key time for the castle and park as it celebrates its bicentenary year, marking 200 years at the very heart of life in Merthyr Tydfil.

“This critical funding will enable essential conservation work to take place, preserving a treasured asset – Merthyr’s only Grade 1 Listed building – for future generations. It will also help lay the groundwork for the realisation of our ambitious plans for the site.

“The Cyfarthfa Foundation, in partnership with Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council, is working to seek further funding in order to champion the development of Cyfarthfa as an engine of social and structural renewal for the town and wider region. This investment demonstrates Welsh Government’s commitment to the value of heritage in Wales and its support for the important role Cyfarthfa plays for communities, for tourism and in telling Wales’ global story.”

