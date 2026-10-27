£4.5m for Welsh cycling projects ahead of Tour de France Grand Départ

Nation.Cymru staff

Cycling hubs, bike hire schemes and trail improvements across Wales will receive funding as part of a £4.5 million Welsh Government investment ahead of the Tour de France Grand Départ in 2027.

A total of 54 projects have been awarded £3.19 million through the Croeso i Feicwyr programme, with a further £1.3 million allocated to help businesses and community organisations improve facilities for cyclists.

The funding will support cycle parking, repair stations, e-bike charging, signs and visitor information. The Welsh Government says the aim is to encourage cycling tourism and help local businesses benefit from the race.

Among the projects receiving £100,000 is Holyhead’s Gateway Coastal Cycling Route, which will improve connections for people exploring Anglesey by bike.

A further £100,000 will fund cycling hubs in Welshpool, Newtown, Machynlleth, Llandrindod Wells and Llanfyllin. The hubs will provide parking, repair stations, bike-wash facilities, e-bike charging and information about nearby attractions.

A separate South Powys Cycle Hubs project has also been awarded £100,000.

In south Wales, Bannau Brycheiniog National Park Authority will receive £64,800 for a King of the Mountains Tour Circuit, inspired by the Tour de France’s climbing competition.

Bilingual markers are planned for climbs including Epynt, Rhigos, Penrhys and Maerdy, encouraging cyclists to try the routes themselves.

Other awards include £100,000 for improvements to the Ystwyth Trail in Ceredigion, £80,000 for Swansea Aerodrome Cycling Centre and £59,784 for the lakeside cycleway at Parc Bryn Bach in Blaenau Gwent.

Bike hire schemes will receive £52,544 at Barry Island and £50,125 each in Porthcawl and Bridgend town centre. A family cycle hire hub at Porthkerry Country Park has been awarded £17,620.

Cardiff projects include £90,000 for secure cycle lockers, £32,000 for e-bike charging stations and £28,000 for bike maintenance stations.

The separate £1.3 million Croeso i Feicwyr: Business Ready Fund will be delivered through local authorities.

Cafés, pubs, restaurants, accommodation providers, visitor attractions and community organisations will be able to seek support for improvements such as cycle parking, charging points and repair facilities.

Applications will open through local authorities, although an opening date has not yet been announced.

Cycling tourism

Cabinet Minister for Enterprise, Connectivity and Energy Adam Price said: “As we prepare to welcome the world’s biggest cycling race, we’re investing in facilities and experiences that will encourage more people to explore Wales on two wheels, while helping local businesses benefit from growing cycling tourism.”

He added: “We want the benefits to be felt long after the race has finished, creating a lasting tourism, sporting and economic legacy for Wales.”

Visit Wales will mark 2027 as the Year of Cycling, with a promotional campaign and an interactive mapping tool bringing together cycling routes and visitor destinations.

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