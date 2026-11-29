Nation Cymru staff

Neath Port Talbot Council is inviting expressions of interest for the third round of the Port Talbot Waterfront Property Development Fund, offering financial support for new and refurbished commercial and industrial premises.

The fund is designed to help businesses and developers bring forward investment in high-quality commercial and industrial premises, with a particular focus on the research, development and innovation sectors.

By supporting new development and business growth across Harbourside, Baglan Energy Park and Baglan Industrial Estate, the fund aims to attract investment, create jobs and safeguard existing employment in the area.

It can help make developments commercially viable by bridging the gap between the cost of constructing or refurbishing a property and its market value once completed.

Neath Port Talbot Council has secured £4.5m of Swansea Bay City Deal funding for the project, with a requirement for a minimum private sector investment of £5.5m.

Expressions of interest are now open, with a deadline of 24 December 2026.

Businesses, developers and other interested organisations can request an Expression of Interest (EOI) form by emailing [email protected].

Should the EOI be approved, applicants will be invited to submit a first stage application, with a deadline of 26 February 2027.

Projects supported through the second round of funding are expected to deliver 6,000 square metres of new or improved business premises, create around 100 jobs and safeguard a further 400 jobs cumulatively.

Councillor Jeremy Hurley, Neath Port Talbot Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Economic Growth said:

“This funding is about helping businesses and developers bring forward investment that might otherwise not be commercially viable.

“Port Talbot Waterfront has significant potential for further growth, particularly in research, development and innovation, and we want to work with the private sector to turn that potential into new premises, investment and jobs.

For further information and to request an Expression of Interest form, please contact [email protected].

This project is part-funded by the UK Government