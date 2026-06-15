40 new cycle hangars successfully installed in Wales

Nation.Cymru Staff

Transport for Wales (TfW) has installed 40 secure cycle storage units across Wales in a bid to make cycling a more practical option for residents.

The announcement coincides with Bike Week (8 – 14 June 2026), a nationwide celebration of cycling and an opportunity to show how cycling can make everyday life better for people and communities across the country.

The cycle hangars, installed across seven different housing associations and eight local authority areas as part of phase one of the organisation’s Cycle Hangar project, are designed to provide a secure cycle parking solution.

Each hangar can safely and securely park six bikes and has been rolled out to the following housing associations:

Beacon Cymru (Swansea)

Cardiff Community Housing Association (Cardiff)

Clwyd Alyn (Denbighshire, Flintshire, Wrexham)

Grwp Cynefin (Denbighshire, Flintshire, Powys)

Merthyr Valleys Homes (Merthyr Tydfil)

Wales and West Housing (Bridgend, Wrexham)

YMCA (Cardiff)

TfW worked closely alongside the housing associations who proposed the sites following an initial expression of interest that was issued.

Teams then carried out joint site visits to evaluate each location to ensure the best fit for the cycle hangars and the housing associations.

Ronald Olden, a Grŵp Cynefin tenant, said: “I lost some of my sight after a stroke and I can’t drive anymore. This storage means I can keep a bike safe, and it’s a great way to stay fit.”

The Deputy Minister for Transport Mark Hooper MS said: “Cycling is one of the most affordable, healthy and sustainable ways people can get around.

“Ensuring everyone has access to secure storage is a vital part of making that a practical option. These new cycle hangars for housing association tenants show what we can achieve when we work together to make it easier for people to cycle. “As we mark Bike Week, it’s great to see this project already making a real difference to people’s lives, and I’m delighted that phase two will extend its reach even further into communities across Wales.” Nicola Grima, Active Travel Delivery Programme Lead, said: “We’re so pleased to have completed phase one of our Cycle Hangar project alongside many housing associations within different local authorities across Wales. “The lack of secure cycle parking is a barrier to people choosing to cycle for everyday journeys, so providing secure cycle parking is a way to overcome this barrier. Wales has great walking and cycling infrastructure and we want as many people as possible to make use of it.” TfW has confirmed that Phase 2 of the project is already in development. The next phase will see TfW partnering with seven housing associations, welcoming two new providers to the scheme. TfW are set to deliver 40 new secure hangars across 10 local authority areas, taking the project into four new regions for the first time.