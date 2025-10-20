40% surge in guinea pigs coming into care prompts RSPCA warning

The RSPCA has reported a 40% increase in guinea pigs coming to their national centres* so far this year.

The charity fears over breeding of guinea pigs, combined with the ongoing impact of the cost of living crisis and a lack of owner knowledge about the species, is leading to an increase in the numbers of guinea pigs being given up.

It comes as the RSPCA lends its support to Guinea Pig Awareness Week (GPAW) from 20-24 October, a national campaign aimed at improving the care of one of the UK’s most commonly owned, yet often misunderstood, pets.

The campaign highlights the five key welfare needs of guinea pigs: environment, diet, behaviour, companionship and health. This year’s focus is on ensuring guinea pigs are kept comfortable, receive proper care, and are given the companionship they need to thrive.

Up to the end of September this year, 373 guinea pigs have been reported abandoned to the RSPCA – 34% more than the year before.

In total, 287 of the small animals have been taken into RSPCA national centres in England and Wales – that’s 81 more than the same period last year.

“Heartbreaking”

Among the cases investigated by the RSPCA this year were two guinea pigs who were found abandoned in an unzipped pet carrier, hidden in a nature reserve in Kent. One was elderly and unresponsive. A vet made the difficult decision to put him to sleep to end his suffering. The other, now named Hedwig (pictured), was rescued and successfully rehomed by the charity.

RSPCA Inspector Kirsten Ormerod, who led the investigation, said: “Abandonment is a terribly cruel way to treat defenceless animals. These guinea pigs were left to fend for themselves in a public place, exposed to all kinds of dangers. It’s heartbreaking that one couldn’t be saved, but ending his pain was the kindest option.”

Back in June, five guinea pigs were discovered dumped in a nappy box at a cemetery in Herne Bay.

In May more than 100 guinea pigs were removed from the same property and were taken into animal centres across the country.

The charity is urging members of the public to take any found or abandoned guinea pigs to the nearest veterinary practice so they can receive immediate care.

Dr Sam Gaines, Head of Companion Animals at the RSPCA said: “Guinea pigs have amazing and unique personalities and can make wonderful pets – it’s fantastic to celebrate them during Guinea Pig Awareness Week.

“But it’s also vital that owners understand and meet their welfare needs. Providing a suitable environment, the right diet, and opportunities to express natural behaviours is key to ensuring their wellbeing.

“Enrichment – such as toys, tunnels and plenty of hiding places – helps prevent boredom. Because guinea pigs are prey animals, they’re often subtle in how they show pain or distress, so owners should be familiar with their normal behaviours in order to spot when something isn’t right.”

Companionship

Sam added that companionship is often overlooked: “Guinea pigs should never live alone. Ideally, they should be kept in single-sex pairs or groups, or a neutered male with one or more females. Neutering males is strongly advised before housing them with females to prevent breeding. Female neutering is possible but more complex.”

Among the guinea pigs currently in RSPCA care and looking for a new home are eight-year-old Raffaello and four-year-old Ferrero ( pictured) at RSPCA Bryn-y-Maen Animal Centre – a bonded pair removed from unsuitable accommodation in very poor condition.

Also at the centre is five month old Enzo (pictured below). He is a little on the shy side but is growing in confidence daily. He is inquisitive and loves to explore his surroundings, and seek out tasty treats! He is seeking a new home with a group of guinea pigs to bond with.

The RSPCA is urging people to adopt animals from their centres and branches as they raise awareness during their annual Adoptober campaign. Thousands of animals – including guinea pigs and rabbits – are hoping to find a new home, after being rescued from heartbreaking cruelty and neglect.

Adoption

Thinking of adopting guinea pigs? Here’s what you need to know:

Guinea pigs typically live five to six years, but some live much longer

They are active for up to 20 hours a day, only sleeping for short periods

In the wild, guinea pigs live in social groups of five to ten – they are highly social animals

They should never be kept alone – companionship is vital for their mental wellbeing

A healthy guinea pig diet should consist of 85-90% high-quality hay, fresh vegetables, and food supplemented with vitamin C

As supporters of GPAW, the RSPCA is encouraging pet owners and potential adopters to download free educational packs and explore the wealth of advice available on the RSPCA website.

Sam added: “Guinea Pig Awareness Week is a great opportunity to celebrate these wonderful animals – but also to share important guidance so more of them can live happy, healthy lives.”

Never abandon pets – the RSPCA also offers advice and support to pet owners who may be struggling to look after their pets at a time of rising prices.

The dedicated cost of living crisis page on the RSPCA website offers tips on how to save money, how to reduce vets’ bills and how to find a pet food bank.

If you find a small pet who has been abandoned – take them directly to a local vet or rescue centre. These teams can call in the expertise of our officers if there’s evidence that the animal has been neglected or abused.

There’s more information on how to safely handle and transport an animal on the RSPCA’s website.

Read the RSPCA’s guinea pig care guide and search on Find A Pet for animals available for adoption..

Share the message using #GPAW on social media to help raise awareness.