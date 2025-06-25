40,000 jobs supported by £600m this government term

Direct Welsh Government investment in businesses totalling in excess of £600m has seen more than 40,000 jobs created or safeguarded across Wales during this government term.

As part of the £600m, the Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans is today announcing close to £10m to support close to 700 jobs at three businesses across Wales.

Through investment made in loans, equity and grants, the Welsh Government is making significant progress delivering on its commitment to building a stronger, fairer, and greener economy.

Manufacturing capacity

Boccard UK Ltd, based in North Wales, is receiving Economy Futures Funding of £1.2m to secure a move to a substantial new unit and significantly increase its fully digitised manufacturing capacity.

This will help the company, which is headquartered in France, to retain its market leading position in the nuclear sector in Wales, safeguarding 59 jobs and creating in excess of 150 new positions.

An £8m Welsh Government investment is also contributing to safeguarding 325 jobs at WEPA, in Bridgend.

It is part of a significant investment by the company, which specialises in the production and distribution of sustainable hygiene paper and innovative hygiene solutions, to reduce energy consumption at its Maesteg site and boost production capacity.

Further funding of £540,000 is also helping bring an old factory, which closed in 2022 with the loss of 60 jobs, back into use in Clydach Vale, near Tonypandy.

Coppice, an international manufacturer and supplier of packaging to the food industry will create 83 jobs at the new operation, with this number potentially increasing to 150 in the next five years.

Business support

Speaking during a visit to Boccard’s new site in Deeside, Flintshire, Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, said: “The Welsh Government is proud that we have supported over 40,000 jobs since the start of this Senedd term through our business support programmes.

“We have rolled our sleeves up to deliver for businesses, communities, and thousands of workers across Wales – like those here at Boccard, which is exactly the sort of overseas-owned company we are looking to attract at our Investment Summit later this year.

“From direct business support to property investment and long-term regional planning, we are not just supporting businesses and job creation but building the infrastructure and conditions that will enable Welsh businesses to grow, invest, and future-proof their operations.

“We will continue to make Wales a place where good jobs, strong businesses, and thriving communities are the foundation of a stronger, fairer, and greener economy.”

‘Delighted’

Douglas McQueen, Managing Director of Boccard UK, said: “Boccard is delighted with the support from the Welsh Government in securing the Economy Future Funding, which underpins our commitment to creating highly skilled jobs in Deeside. This is growing the UK’s nuclear and industrial supply chain which is key in our challenge to meet net zero targets.”

Leon Elston, Managing Director of Coppice/Sirane, said: “We are delighted to announce the establishment of our new manufacturing facility, following the recent acquisition of Sirane. This exciting expansion marks a significant milestone for the Coppice Group, further broadening our food packaging portfolio and reinforcing our position as a market leader in sustainable packaging solutions.

“Our continued success is rooted in strong employee engagement and meaningful collaboration with the communities in which we operate. The opportunity to invest in the Cambrian site and support employment regeneration in the Rhondda was a compelling factor in our decision.

“This new facility provides a strategic platform to scale operations and enhance our presence in both current and emerging markets, whilst making a positive contribution to the local economy.

“This project has been made possible through the invaluable support of the Welsh Government. Their funding played a pivotal role in our investment decision and enabled the development of this purpose-built manufacturing site.

“As we move forward, we extend our sincere thanks to the Welsh Government for their continued collaboration and commitment to Coppice’s ambitious growth plans. The integration of Sirane and the Cambrian facility will be instrumental in achieving our mission to be the global supplier of choice for sustainable packaging.”

WEPA Mill Manager Jordi Goma-Camps Trave said: “We highly appreciate that the Welsh Government supports this important project for WEPA. It will not only improve the sustainability of our manufacturing process, but also increases our production capacity and contributes to the future viability of the site.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

