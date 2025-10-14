41k referrals for NHS Wales’ digital mental health service

NHS Wales’ online mental health support service has reached a milestone 41,000 referrals since its launch seven years ago.

The Online Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) Service is powered by digital mental health platform SilverCloud.

The free support was successfully trialled in Powys in May 2018 before expanding throughout Wales in response to the COVID pandemic.

World Mental Health Day

News of the latest breakthrough coincided with World Mental Health Day on October 10 and follows the introduction of direct referral pathways with health departments across the nation.

Project manager Fionnuala Clayton said: “On World Mental Health Day we’re reminded that digital innovations like SilverCloud provide a route to support, connection and hope – in this case for tens of thousands of people.

“This is a service focused on prevention first, and we’re grateful that departments across Wales share our vision for accessible, early mental health support.

“Together, we’re helping people take control of their wellbeing before they reach crisis point.”

All of Wales’ seven health boards now have pathways in place, with practitioners working in fields such as child and adolescent mental health, perinatal, and local primary care able to refer patients.

In addition, anyone over 16 can self-refer – free of charge – without seeing a GP.

Coping skills

The service, funded by the Welsh Government, is based at Powys Teaching Health Board.

SilverCloud’s interactive programmes teach practical coping skills for mild to moderate mental health issues and can be accessed online anytime, anywhere via any mobile, tablet, laptop or desktop device.

Support through the programmes is provided for 12 weeks, but service users can set their own pace and access material and exercises even after completing courses.

Progress is monitored by trained practitioners, who provide fortnightly feedback and can escalate more serious cases to access further support.

Of the 41,000 referrals, almost 24,000 have been adults seeking support with anxiety, depression or a combination of the two.

Over 1,000 have sought help with sleep, while 2,600 accessed support for stress.

Dedicated programmes are also in place to support students, as well as children, young people and their parents or carers.

Independence

58-year-old retiree Louise Hands turned to the online CBT service for help managing anxiety during a spell of ill health in April this year.

Louise, from Prestatyn, Denbighshire, said: “I felt like was losing my independence and my thoughts were constantly racing.

“I felt I had to do something to help myself – and SilverCloud was the answer. It was so positive and so easy to navigate.

“Having a supporter check in with me every couple of weeks really validated how I was feeling, and I loved the convenience of it – I wasn’t restricted to an appointment at a specific date and time, I could access it whenever I wanted.

“I still dip in and out now, and I practice meditation regularly. I’m more mindful as a result, and those racing thoughts have gone.

“SilverCloud has helped me get in tune with my feelings rather than letting things fester.

“I’m able to notice what I’m feeling, and understand why I’m feeling it – and once you’ve noticed it, you’ve popped it! You’re no longer carrying it internally.

“I’ve gained so much.”

Learn more about SilverCloud support here, and self-refer via the NHS Wales site here.