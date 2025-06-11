£445m investment in Welsh railways criticised over 10 year timeframe

The Chancellor’s confirmation of £445m in additional funding for Welsh railway projects has attracted a backlash after it was revealed the cash will be paid out over 10 years.

Rachel Reeves revealed additional funding for new stations and upgrading existing lines across north and south Wales during the spending review on Wednesday.

It follows the UK Labour Government’s acknowledgement of years of underinvestment in Welsh rail in January.

However, opposition politicians have criticised the 10-year timeline for the funding, with the Liberal Democrats saying it showed Labour’s “contempt” for Wales.

‘Failed’

Speaking in the House of Commons, Ms Reeves said: “For 14 years the Conservatives failed the people of Wales. Those days are over.

“Following representations from my Right Honourable Friend the Welsh Secretary, the First Minister for Wales and Welsh Labour MPs, I am pleased to announce today £445m for railways in Wales over 10 years, including new funding for Padeswood Sidings and Cardiff West Junction.

“That is the difference made by two Labour Governments working together to undo a generation of underfunding and neglect.”

Liz Saville Roberts, Plaid Cymru’s Westminster leader, said the funding would be meaningful only if it matches what Wales has lost from the High Speed Rail 2 (HS2) project.

HS2 has been highly controversial in Wales, with Welsh Labour and opposition groups saying the country was missing out on funding from the scheme.

They argue that because it was designated an “England and Wales project”, Wales lost out on money it would have received through the Barnett formula.

Plaid argues this has cost Wales £3.9 billion in funding, while Welsh Labour has suggested figures in the hundreds of millions.

None of the track for HS2 is in Wales.

‘Fig leaf’

Ms Saville Roberts said: “The announcement of £44.5 million a year for Welsh rail over the next decade is Labour’s flimsy fig leaf to excuse the multibillion-pound, multi-decade scandal that is the Welsh rail injustice.

“Today’s funding is only meaningful if it matches what Wales will continue to lose from HS2 and all other English rail projects in the future.

“Labour hopes a few token projects will distract from deep cuts to vital services that hit the most vulnerable hardest, all while shifting the goalposts on Welsh funding. The unfair Barnett formula remains open to manipulation.”

Welsh Liberal Democrat Westminster spokesperson David Chadwick said: “Labour’s contempt for Wales just gets worse and worse.

“The indefensible decision to spread this measly amount of rail funding over 10 years not only robs Wales of what it is owed for past projects, but also guarantees that we will continue to fall behind in infrastructure spending, as major transport projects in England get the green light.

“Labour clearly has no interest in growing the Welsh economy or giving us the tools we need to thrive and attract investment into our country.”

‘Insult’

Darren Millar, leader of the Welsh Conservatives, branded the announcement an “insult to the people of Wales”.

He said: “The previous UK Conservative Government invested over £1bn in rail infrastructure between 2014 and 2024 and promised over £1bn more to deliver the electrification in North Wales. Shameful.”

A spokesman for Reform UK argued the funding “falls far short” of what Wales is owed.

He said: “After the financial disaster of HS2, a project that delivered nothing for the people of Wales, this gesture is little more than a token.

“It does not come close to addressing the decades of underinvestment our communities have endured.”

The spending review also sets out how public services will be funded over the coming years.

The UK Government said Wales would receive an additional £1.6 billion each year on average, which the Treasury said was the “largest real-terms settlements since devolution began”.

