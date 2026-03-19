4Chan fined £450,000 by Ofcom for not protecting children from pornography

Controversial web forum 4Chan has been fined £450,000 by regulator Ofcom for not protecting children from seeing pornography on its site and a further £70,000 for other online safety failures.

The watchdog said 4Chan did not have age checks in place to stop children from being able to see pornography and said the US website must now put “highly effective” age assurances in place by April 2 or face further penalties of £500 a day.

Ofcom has also fined 4Chan an extra £50,000 for not assessing the risk of people seeing illegal material on its platform and another £20,000 for failing to set out in its terms of service how it protects users from illegal content.

It must also address these failings by April 2 or face extra daily penalties of £200 and £100 respectively.

Suzanne Cater, director of enforcement at Ofcom, said: “Society has long protected youngsters from things like alcohol, smoking and gambling. The digital world should be no different.

“The UK is setting new standards for online safety.

“Age checks and risk assessments are cornerstones of our laws, and we’ll take robust enforcement action against firms that fall short.”

It marks the latest Ofcom fine for 4Chan as it steps up pressure on the US firm to meet its online safety rules.

Ofcom hit the group with a £20,000 penalty last October for ignoring requests to share information about the risk of illegal content on its platform.

New online safety protections for children and adults came into force on July 25 last year under the UK’s Online Safety Act, which puts new duties on platforms to take down illegal and harmful content.

In August last year, 4Chan launched a legal case against Ofcom in the US over claims it attempted to “censor” the website.