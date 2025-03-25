£4m of additional funds approved for Porthcawl Grand Pavilion

Lewis Smith Local Democracy Reporter

Councillors in Bridgend have approved the use of an extra £4m worth of funds from the Welsh Government for the next phase in the Porthcawl Grand Pavilion redevelopment.

Members at a full council agreed to release £4m of capital funding from the sale of land, which is part of a new owners agreement with Welsh Government, to jointly progress the Porthcawl Regeneration Programme.

It will now allow for the £20m project to renovate the town’s popular Grade II-listed building and give it a new lease of life to progress to the next stage.

The latest version of the plans, which were supported by the UK Government’s Levelling-Up Fund, will see the conservation and repair of the some of the building’s art deco features including the clock tower and stained-glass windows along with a new studio theatre, bar, and ‘changing places’ facility that would be open to the public.

They will also see the creation of new extensions including a glazed rooftop pavilion with views of the Bristol channel, a passenger lift, auditorium, gallery, toilet facilities, and supporting back-of-house areas.

Restoration

Additionally there will be a “sensitive restoration” of the building’s original domed roof with new insulation and the original marine-styled weathervane being reinstated.

At the meeting members were given an update on the project where “substantial progress” was said to have been made with the initial prep work and strip-out of the building now completed.

Officers said that there had also been a “compliant tender bid” received for the work which came in under the cost threshold though this was subject to the funding from the owners agreement being available.

They also noted there was a risk that if the extra capital funding wasn’t approved the tender contract wouldn’t go forward and the UK Government’s Levelling Up Funding may be lost.

Excitement

The report said: “If the Grand Pavilion main works contract is successfully awarded works will begin on-site during May 2025 and are anticipated to be completed by spring 2027.”

Councillor Neelo Farr added: “This is exciting news for the Grand Pavilion project. We have already made huge strides in the programme with the initial preparatory works, including internal strip-out of the building, now complete.

“These works were essential in identifying and addressing any structural issues prior to the main building works starting.”

