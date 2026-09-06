£4m price tag for Menai Strait hotel 

Nation.Cymru staff

A landmark hotel overlooking the Menai Strait has been put on the market for £4m after being owned by the same family for more than 40 years.

Hotel Port Dinorwic in Y Felinheli, Gwynedd, is being offered for sale as its owners prepare to retire, with the substantial waterfront site potentially attracting both hotel operators and developers.

The property has previously been marketed for redevelopment, but the latest sale follows several years in which it has been used to provide accommodation for local people following the Covid pandemic.

Specialist property adviser Christie & Co, which is handling the sale, says a number of planning permissions have already been secured for redevelopment and alternative uses.

The main hotel building has a reception and bar, lounge, conservatory, restaurant and swimming pool, together with eight en-suite double bedrooms and three apartments.

Elsewhere on the site are another 17 apartments and studios, three cottages and a distinctive Round Tower containing two apartments.

Potential development options include new homes and extensions to the existing accommodation, subject to the necessary planning requirements.

The hotel occupies an elevated position overlooking the Menai Strait and is close to the neighbouring Port Dinorwic Marina.

The wider site has attracted development interest before. In 2021, Hotel Port Dinorwic and its surrounding land were offered for sale, with interest reported from both hotel operators and developers.

At the time, the selling agent said potential options included retaining the hotel as well as using part of the site to provide housing for local people.

The neighbouring marina has also changed hands in recent years.

Port Dinorwic Marina was sold out of administration in 2024 to The Waterside Consortium, a newly formed company of local investors, after Christie & Co reported receiving multiple offers for the business.

Tom O’Malley, director of hotels at Christie & Co, said the latest hotel sale followed the owners’ decision to retire.

Retirement plans

He said: “The hotel has been under the same family ownership for more than 40 years and is now being offered to the market as part of the owners’ retirement plans.

“Having successfully secured a range of planning permissions for various redevelopment and alternative-use schemes, the owners believe this is the ideal time to present the opportunity to the market.

“The property is expected to attract broad interest from both established hotel operators seeking to continue its hospitality legacy and developers looking to capitalise on its significant change-of-use and redevelopment potential.”

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.