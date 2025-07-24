£4M to attract ‘world’s best’ to support Cardiff research

Cardiff University has secured over £4M to attract the world’s best research minds to Wales.

The funding, part of UKRI’s £54M Global Talent Fund, is designed to support the UK’s leading research-intensive universities to attract outstanding international researchers and research teams from across the globe.

Cardiff is the only university in Wales to benefit from the fund alongside 12 other UK universities, including Oxford and Cambridge. The funds will be distributed evenly amongst the 12 successful research organisations over the next five years.

Endorsement

Cardiff University’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Wendy Larner said: “We are delighted to have secured this funding to help us attract the world’s best minds to Cardiff and Wales.

“It is a clear endorsement of our standing and place in the UK research community and sends a clear message that we are well-positioned to attract global talent. It will enable us to support more of the world’s leading academics in Wales – helping to further boost our research capacity and global reputation in key research areas.”

Cardiff University is already home to some of the world’s leading international academic talent, fostering a richly diverse and globally engaged learning environment that thrives on international collaboration.

High growth sectors

The funding will target researchers working in some of the eight high growth-potential sectors aligned to the UK Government’s recently published Industrial Strategy.

Cardiff University’s Pro Vice-Chancellor for Research, Innovation, and Enterprise, Professor Roger Whitaker added: “This is a unique opportunity to attract global talent in areas where Cardiff has distinctive strengths. The funding will accelerate both international research connectivity and delivery of UK Government’s Industrial Strategy.

“Our academic community is already undertaking highly relevant world-leading research across all our Colleges, including neuroscience, dementia research, and other key areas. We will further support and build teams through strategic use of these important funds, while also enhancing our international research culture and profile for Wales and the UK.”

