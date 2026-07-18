£5.3m funding boost for museums, libraries and archives across Wales

Nation.Cymru staff

More than 30 museums, libraries and archive services across Wales are to share £5.28 million in Welsh Government funding to improve facilities, protect collections and widen public access.

The investment will support 31 projects spanning every part of the country, ranging from major local authority services to smaller independent and community-run museums.

Among the projects to benefit are Holyhead Maritime Museum on Anglesey, Penmaenmawr Museum, Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre, Swansea Museum, the Egypt Centre in Swansea, the Richard Burton Archives, Cardiff’s Firing Line Museum and the Opening Up Powys project.

Newport Library is also among the successful recipients, with funding set to transform its children’s library into a more accessible and welcoming space for families and young readers.

Cabinet Minister for Culture and Sport Heledd Fychan visited the library to mark the announcement.

She said: “Museums, libraries and archives are at the heart of our communities across Wales. These are places where people connect with our culture and history, where children discover a love of reading, and where older people share their memories. They are places everyone should feel welcome.

“This investment will make a real difference, protecting vital collections, improving access and ensuring our cultural spaces are fit for the future.

“I’m delighted to see Newport Library among the projects receiving support and learning more about the transformation of its children’s library firsthand.”

The funding has been awarded through Welsh Government cultural grant schemes, which are open to organisations of all sizes, including independent and voluntary bodies. Grants of up to £500,000 were available.

Newport City Council’s cabinet member for communities and sport, Cllr Jason Hughes, welcomed the funding.

He said: “We would like to thank the Welsh Government for this funding which will allow us to transform the children’s library into a fully accessible and inspiring environment that will be used for class visits, early years groups and sensory play, as well as by those borrowing from a wide selection of books.”

Other projects receiving investment are located in Ceredigion, Gwynedd, Denbighshire, Conwy, Monmouthshire and Merthyr Tydfil, with the funding intended to help modernise cultural facilities while safeguarding Wales’ heritage collections.

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